Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is well underway and seems to be all coming together with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, aka Doctor Strange 2.

The sequel will feature various plotlines from several recent Marvel productions, including Loki, WandaVision, What If...?, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It almost seems as big as Avengers: Endgame.

To help you be as prepared as possible for the movie, here is everything you need to know about Doctor Strange 2, including the trailers so far, casting information, release date and streaming details, and more.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place after the events of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home. So, around 2023. The movie is also technically after Loki, but that Disney+ show takes place in an alternate timeline from the main Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. (Confused? No worries. See Pocket-lint's comprehensive guide on the MCU timeline.)

Below is Marvel's official synopsis for the sequel:

"In Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary."

Below is Marvel's official logline for the sequel:

"Dr Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle."

Theatrical release date: 6 May 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently scheduled to premiere in the US and the UK on 6 May 2022.

The sequel was originally due to release on 7 May 2021, but it was pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first delayed to 5 November 2021, then 25 March 2022, and finally 6 May 2022.

Disney+ release date: Likely 20 June 2022

In the past two years, Disney has released a handful of films on Disney+ after their minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release window ended. While the studio hasn't officially committed to a streaming release date for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems likely that it does have a 45-day exclusive theatrical release, which means it could hit Disney+ as soon as 20 June 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by Sam Raimi. The film's script has been written by Jade Bartlett and Loki writer Michael Waldron. Danny Elfman composed the score, and the cinematographer is John Mathieson. His previous credits include Gladiator, Logan, and X-Men: First Class.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange, Master of the Mystic Arts and Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. Besides Cumberbatch, Doctor Strange the sequel will see the return of Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, reprising their roles from 2016's Doctor Strange. In fact, expect a huge ensemble cast - comparable to any Avengers movie.

Benedict Cumberbatch will play Doctor Stephen Strange

Benedict Wong will play Strange's trusted friend Wong.

Rachel McAdams will play Dr. Christine Palmer.

Elizabeth Olsen will play Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlet Witch

Xochitl Gomez will make her MCU debut as America Chavez

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will have at least one more Avenger: Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff. There have also been reports that Tom Hiddleston might appear, and given the significant number of Spider-Man: No Way Home tie-ins expected in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's possible that either Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, or Andrew Garfield could appear in the movie.

Lastly, the Super Bowl 2022 trailer hinted that Patrick Stewart could appear as Professor X in the new Doctor Strange. It'd be the first time he's played the character since 2017's Logan.

There have been two trailers released so far for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The first teaser - released in December 2021 - reveals the return of Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch and the evil Doctor Strange from What If...?​​​​​​. The second trailer - released during Super Bowl 2022 - treated us with footage, including a shot of someone who appears to be Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Professor Charles Xavier from Fox's X-Men movies.

