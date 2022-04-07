(Pocket-lint) - Ever since Marvel Studios first announced Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's been one of the most mysterious Phase Four movies. The long-awaited sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange will serve as a culmination of several Marvel Cinematic Universe plotlines - just as studio president Kevin Feige has repeatedly teased at Comic-Con and the D23 Expo.

So, in advance of the film's premiere in the US on 6 May 2022, what should you watch in preparation? Let's dive into all the movies and shows in the MCU that the new film might call back to or reference and why.

Age of Ultron introduces Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff - who will play a crucial role in the new Doctor Strange film. You will see the first hint of her reality-altering powers as she loses her brother.

This film sees actor Benedict Cumberbatch make his MCU debut as Doctor Strange, aka Stephen Vincent Strange, making it a must-watch before its sequel debuts in theatres.

Doctor Strange plays a crucial role in the first battle against Thanos. He uses his knowledge of the future to realise that the only way to defeat Thanos for good is to let him win... for now.

Endgame marks Benedict Cumberbatch’s third appearance as Doctor Strange, and it sees him take part in the final battle against Thanos.

Episodes 4 and 10 Introduce a variant of Doctor Strange who loses the love of his life instead of the use of his hands, which leads him down a dark path. There’s a seemingly evil-looking version of Strange that appears in Multiverse of Madness trailers that could be connected to these episodes. As for the fifth episode of What If…, it introduces us to a zombified version of the MCU. Fans are hypothesising that this episode could be connected to a seemingly zombified version of Doctor Strange we see in the new Multiverse of Madness trailer.

WandaVision sees the freshly unsnapped Wanda Maximoff dealing with the trauma of having to kill her boyfriend Vision, only to see him resurrected and killed again. She later takes over an entire town to create a reality where she can live happily ever after with Vision. But Wanda is not the villain in her own story when it turns out neighbour, Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is the baddist witch in Westview all along.

Doctor Strange is no longer Sorcerer Supreme. His partner and friend, Wong (played by Benedict Wong), has been holding that title since Strange was snapped away. Wong makes an appearance in this film - where he is seen working with former bad guy Abomination for a moment. We might see more of that partnership in the Multiverse of Madness.

Loki reveals the Time Variance Authority and their effort to protect the sacred timeline, which is ultimately destroyed by the end of the first season, paving the way for the Multiverse of Madness.

No Way Home sees Tom Holland’s Peter Parker go to Doctor Strange in an effort to undo the public finding out about his secret identity. When Strange agrees to help him by performing a reality-altering spell, the consequences have further-reaching consequences than Strange originally imagined.

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailers have included a snippet of Patrick Stewart - presumably voicing Professor Charles Xavier, leader of the X-Men. It’s hard to say what version of this character will appear in the Multiverse of Madness, so why not start with Stewart’s first turn playing the character in 2000’s X-Men?

Be sure to check out Pocket-lint's guide of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and shows to date to see the best order to watch them in and how they all fit together in one neat timeline:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.