The studio has announced a Disney+ limited series adaptation of the BAFTA award-winning Brit comedy The Full Monty - nearly 25 years after the film broke box office records. Here is everything you need to know about the eight-part limited series, including cast, trailers, and rumours.

Although admittedly, little is known at this point, Pocket-lint will update this guide regularly with the latest news as it's announced.

The original movie, The Full Monty, focuses on Gaz (Robert Carlyle) who learns his wife wants to sue him for missed child support payments. Since he recently lost his job, he and his friend Dave (Mark Addy) create their own male strip-tease act and ultimately recruit four more men - all of whom are willing to go "the Full Monty" (aka completely naked). The small-screen return will follow the original cast as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling health care, education, and employment sectors. The series will a new way forward where communal effort can still triumph over adversity.

"We’re chuffed to bits to get all the Monty Men back together again - now with a chaotic entourage of children, grandchildren, pets, and assorted hangers-on - to see what life in Sheffield is like 25 years on," said the series creator, Simon Beaufoy, in a press release. But, as for whether there will be any stripping in the new TV series, Beaufoy and Disney have yet to confirm.

No release date as of March 2022

Disney hasn't confirmed when The Full Monty TV series will release.

Filming recently commenced in UK cities Sheffield and Manchester, so a release date is still a long way off.

The Full Monty TV series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America, and Hulu in the US.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Simon Beaufoy.

It is co-commissioned by Disney+, is being developed by FX and Searchlight, and will be produced by Little Island Productions. It is executive produced by Uberto Pasolini, directed by Andrew Chaplin (Alma’s Not Normal) and Catherine Morshead (No Offence), and co-written by Alice Nutter. Simon Lewis services as the series producer.

As well as reuniting the original’s Oscar-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire) and producer Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special), The Full Monty TV series will see the return of the original cast:

Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon a Time) as Gaz

Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as Dave

Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as Jean

Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as Guy

Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as Horse

Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as Lomper

Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as Nathan

Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as Gerald.

The show will also introduce children and grandchildren of them main characters.

There are no trailers yet for the upcoming TV series. Pocket-lint will embed them here once they become available.

To be prepared for the new TV series, you really should watch the original film, The Full Monty (1997), which is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK and Amazon Prime Video in the US.

