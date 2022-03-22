The Mandalorian has returned to DIsney+. Here's everything you need to know about season 3.

The third season of The Mandalorian is now available, with the first episode premiering on 1 March. It's proper, old school Star Wars and kicks off an interesting new story with Din Djarin having been exiled from the clan for taking off his mask at the end of the last series.

So, here's everything you need to know about the new season - including trailers and much more.

Premiere date: 1 March 2023

The Mandalorian season 3 started on Wednesday 1 March 2023. Subsequent episodes will appear weekly, also on Wednesdays.

The Mandalorian season 3: Where can you stream it?

Just like seasons one and two of The Mandalorian, the new season is available on the Disney+ platform.

The Mandalorian season 3 trailer

You can check out the latest full trailer for The Mandalorian season 3 right here.

The Mandalorian season 3: Cast and plot points

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Narcos) returns as Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian or Mando), and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) is back by his side.

Disney

Season three follows the events that took place in The Book of Boba Fett, the 2021 Disney+ miniseries that featured Mando as a guest. Grogu had to choose between becoming a Jedi or staying with Mando. He chose the latter. It's unclear if Luke Skywalker will continue to have a part in The Mandalorian at some point, but it seems like Moff Gideon is still the show's main villain - actor Giancarlo Esposito told EW that Gideon has a bigger role in season three.

The last we saw Mando and Grogu, they had left Tatooine, with Mando going on a quest to visit "the living waters" under the planet Mandalore in order to regain his honour and become a Mandalorian again. Remember, Mando took off his helmet at the end of season two of The Mandalorian and thus damaged his relationship with the Armourer and his clan. And don't forget that, while this is all happening, Moff Gideon wants to capture Grogu.

Mando also defeated Moff Gideon in battle, winning the ownership of the Darksaber. This might serve as a point of contention between not only Moff and Mando but also Mando and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) in the new season.

In an interview with ComicBook, Jon Favreau hinted at a more nuanced relationship between Mando and Bo-Katan, saying: "Having those two characters weave together, I think, really caught people in an unexpected way. Two sets of Mandalorians that actually seem very different co-existing in the same world, so, now as we go into the next season, we start to really explore what that means and how those characters might see eye to eye or maybe not get along at all."

Carl Weathers returns as Greef Karga, a former agent of the Bounty Hunters' Guild. He is also directing an episode again, too. As for actors not coming back, Mercedes Kaestner-Varnado (Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné) isn't returning as Koska Reeves. Neither is Gina Carano's Cara Dune due to her social media activity.

Last but not least, there are some new cast additions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Lloyd - The Back to the Future actor - is said to appear in The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian was created by Favreau, and he wrote most of the new season. He's executive producing with Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian season 3: How to catch up on season 1 and 2

In order to be prepared for the third season of The Mandalorian, you should watch the first two seasons of the show on Disney+.

If you have time, consider watching The Mandalorian's spinoff show: The Book of Boba Fett. It's available to watch on Disney+, and gives you some clues as to what to expect from season 3.

You can even take things to the next level and watch the entire Star Wars franchise. Pocket-lint has an in-depth guide that details the Star Wars timeline and the correct order to watch all the movies and shows: Star Wars order: Best order to watch the movies and shows.

The Mandalorian season 3: Will it be the last season?

While we obviously don't yet know what the third season has in store for Din Djarin and Grogu, there are already plenty of signs pointing toward the series continuing with at least a fourth outing down the line.

Speaking at the 2022 edition of the annual Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, series creator Jon Favreau confirmed that he's working on a fourth season already, in the form of story concepts and ideas (and presumably script-writing).

As we know from The Book of Boba Fett, there are also plenty of opportunities for crossovers with other shows that are coming to Disney+, like Ahsoka, so we might end up seeing more of Din even before a fourth season arrives.