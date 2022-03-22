The Mandalorian season 3: Everything we know so far

(Pocket-lint) - The third season of The Mandalorian will likely arrive by the end of the year. Here's everything you need to know about the new season - including cast and plot rumours and when and where you'll be able to stream it.

Expected release date: December 2022

TV Line claimed season three of The Mandalorian will release around Christmas.

If Disney continues to drop episodes on Wednesday, then the show could premiere on 7 December, 14 December, 21 December, or 28 December 2022.

Considering season one and two of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+, it's safe to assume Disney's streaming service will be home to season three.

There are no trailers yet for the third season of The Mandalorian. Pocket-lint will embed them here once they become available.

Pedro Pascal will return as Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian), and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) will be back by his side. In fact, Grogu reuniting with Din will likely be a major plot point.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Baby Yoda wrestled between becoming a Jedi or staying with Din, though he chose the latter. It'll therefore be interesting to see if Luke Skywalker continues to have a part in The Mandalorian. Either way, Moff Gideon is still the show's uber-villain, with actor Giancarlo Esposito revealing to EW that Gideon will have a larger role in season three.

Carl Weathers is also back as Greef Karga, an agent of the Bounty Hunters' Guild. He has also confirmed that he will direct again. Finally, Katee Sackhoff will reprise her role as Bo-Katan in season three. Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka might also come back, although she has an upcoming spinoff, and her status is unknown after her cameo in The Book of Boba Fett.

As for actors not coming back, Sasha Banks isn't returning as Koska Reeves. Neither is Gina Carano's Cara Dune due to her social media activity.

Last but not least: New cast additions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Lloyd - The Back to the Future actor - is on the call sheet for The Mandalorian. Character details for his role in season three have not been announced, but it has been described as "guest-starring".

In order to be prepared for the third season of The Mandalorian, you should watch the first two seasons of the show on Disney+.

If you have time, consider watching The Mandalorian's spinoff show: The Book of Boba Fett. It's available to watch on Disney+, as well.

You can even take things to the next level and watch the entire Star Wars franchise. Pocket-lint has an in-depth guide that details the Star Wars timeline and the correct order to watch all the movies and shows: Star Wars order: Best order to watch the movies and shows.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.