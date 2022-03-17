(Pocket-lint) - Disney is now asking subscribers to select content ratings for all users in their family.

Starting 16 March 2022, when you open the Disney+ app, you'll be asked if you want to change your content rating from TV-14 (few restrictions) to TV-MA (no restrictions). If you don’t choose, you will be automatically given the TV-14 rating. If you're wondering why Disney+ needs a TV-MA rating, perhaps it has something to do with the new Marvel shows - Daredevil and Luke Cage - that it's beginning to offer. With that in mind, if you want to change your profile's content rating in Disney+, here's how.

squirrel_widget_187869

Below we describe how to change your content rating whether Disney is prompting you to or you simply want to change it on your own.

If you open the Disney+ TV app and see a screen asking you to change your content rating, hit Continue and then select Full Catalog to keep everything in your selection. (Or, you can select Not Now, but that will automatically put you at TV-14.) You’ll be asked if you want to access the "full catalog", and then you will need to confirm your selection with a password.

Once done, you’ll be given the option of creating a Profile PIN so that other members of your family or household can’t access your profile or edit it. Afterward, you can set the content ratings for the other profiles on your Disney+ account. If it’s an adult profile, you can set their rating to TV-MA, but children's profiles will not be given that option.

If you want to change your content rating later, whether to tighten restrictions or loosen them up, simply open the Disney+ mobile app and follow these steps:

Tap Edit Profiles in the top corner. Select the profile you want. Scroll down to Content Rating and select it. Enter the Disney+ account password and hit Continue.

This is a parental control setting, so it requires a password. You will see the following content rating options: TV-Y

TV-Y7

TV-Y7-FV

G, TV-G

PG, TV-PG

PG-13

TV-14

R

TV-MA Choose a rating and hit Save.

Pocket-lint has a detailed guide here that goes into other parental control settings within Disney+. We also have a tips and tricks guide and an overview of Disney+:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.