Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Disney TV news

How to change the content rating on your Disney+ account

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Explainer Provides context or background, definition and detail on a specific topic.
Mika Baumeister How to change the content rating on your Disney+ account

- It's easy!

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Disney is now asking subscribers to select content ratings for all users in their family.

Starting 16 March 2022, when you open the Disney+ app, you'll be asked if you want to change your content rating from TV-14 (few restrictions) to TV-MA (no restrictions). If you don’t choose, you will be automatically given the TV-14 rating. If you're wondering why Disney+ needs a TV-MA rating, perhaps it has something to do with the new Marvel shows - Daredevil and Luke Cage - that it's beginning to offer. With that in mind, if you want to change your profile's content rating in Disney+, here's how. 

squirrel_widget_187869

How to change content rating in Disney+

Below we describe how to change your content rating whether Disney is prompting you to or you simply want to change it on your own.

Is Disney asking you to change your content rating?

If you open the Disney+ TV app and see a screen asking you to change your content rating, hit Continue and then select Full Catalog to keep everything in your selection. (Or, you can select Not Now, but that will automatically put you at TV-14.) You’ll be asked if you want to access the "full catalog", and then you will need to confirm your selection with a password. 

Once done, you’ll be given the option of creating a Profile PIN so that other members of your family or household can’t access your profile or edit it. Afterward, you can set the content ratings for the other profiles on your Disney+ account. If it’s an adult profile, you can set their rating to TV-MA, but children's profiles will not be given that option. 

Want to change the content rating after the fact?

If you want to change your content rating later, whether to tighten restrictions or loosen them up, simply open the Disney+ mobile app and follow these steps:

  1. Tap Edit Profiles in the top corner.
  2. Select the profile you want.
  3. Scroll down to Content Rating and select it.
  4. Enter the Disney+ account password and hit Continue.
    • This is a parental control setting, so it requires a password.
  5. You will see the following content rating options:
  6. Choose a rating and hit Save.

Want to know more?

Pocket-lint has a detailed guide here that goes into other parental control settings within Disney+. We also have a tips and tricks guide and an overview of Disney+:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Spider-Man No Way Home: How to stream it at home a week earlier than expected
Spider-Man No Way Home: How to stream it at home a week earlier than expected By Rik Henderson ·
How to change the content rating on your Disney+ account
How to change the content rating on your Disney+ account By Maggie Tillman ·
Grey's Anatomy season 18 release date, cast, how to watch and how to catch up
Grey's Anatomy season 18 release date, cast, how to watch and how to catch up By Britta O'Boyle ·
Do you share a Netflix account outside of your household? Time to pay up
Do you share a Netflix account outside of your household? Time to pay up By Maggie Tillman ·
BT Sport to trial smart ball in Premiership Rugby Cup to give viewers extra stats
BT Sport to trial smart ball in Premiership Rugby Cup to give viewers extra stats By Rik Henderson ·
How to watch the F1 2022 season on TV, mobile, in 4K UHD and for free
How to watch the F1 2022 season on TV, mobile, in 4K UHD and for free By Rik Henderson ·