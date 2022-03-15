(Pocket-lint) - The Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 continues with a new Marvel Studios TV show arriving on Disney+ in June.

Ms Marvel is a coming of age tale that centres on Kamala Khan, a teenage superfan of superheroes who just so happens to become one herself - the eponymous Ms Marvel. It focuses on her struggles to balance her newfound abilities, school life and her family experiences as a Muslim American.

If you've ever played the Marvel's Avengers videogame, you'll know a fair bit about Ms Marvel as she's a major playable character.

However, here's everything you need to know about the new Disney+ TV series.

Ms Marvel will premiere on Disney+ on 8 June 2022.

Like all other Marvel Studios TV series, Ms Marvel will be exclusive to Disney+.

There will be six episodes in Ms Marvel season 1.

Kamala Khan is not the first Ms Marvel - that name was originally taken by Carol Danvers in the comic books, but she is now known as Captain Marvel in the books and MCU. There have also been another two Ms Marvels throughout the years.

Khan though took on the mantle from 2013, with her first eponymous comic series subsequently appearing a year later. It was a big deal for Marvel at the time with the character being the first Muslim to have her own title.

Now Ms Marvel gets her own TV series and it will hopefully prove as popular and inspiring as the books.

It is set in Jersey City and, from the first trailer (below), looks to be more personal and intimate than some of the global threat movies and series we've seen in the franchise so far.

There are plans, however, to include Ms Marvel in future MCU films and crossover series.

Kamala Khan is played by newcomer Iman Vellani, with Aramis Knight (Ender's Game) as the Red Dagger.

Among the directors are Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who also co-directed the Will Smith movie Bad Boys for Life.

As a superhero superfan, it is likely that Khan will reference the exploits of the Avengers and many of the other MCU heroes. We suspect the movie that most ties into this series is Captain Marvel - after all, that's her favourite hero of all.

You might want to give that a spin beforehand, therefore. It, like all other Marvel films, is available on Disney+ too.

A full trailer is available for you to watch below.

Writing by Rik Henderson.