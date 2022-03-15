(Pocket-lint) - Whether you're a fan of the Kardashians or not, it's hard to escape them - even more so now that their new show, aptly titled The Kardashians, is coming out.

If you're interested in taking a peek behind the curtain and tuning in to see what this family is all about and why everyone is obsessed with them (or hates them), then bookmark this page. Pocket-lint has the low-down on the Kardashians' show, including plotlines, streaming release date, and how-to-watch details.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians enjoyed a successful 20-season run, with the series ending in 2021 after 14 years. Just three months after the Kardashians announced the end of their reality series, Disney revealed it signed a multi-year agreement with the celebrity family to exclusively create content for Hulu. The first project to arrive as a direct result of that deal is The Kardashians. Trailers reveal Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and, yes, momager Kris are all back for the new reality series.

The Kardashians appears to be a bit more serious than the often comedic original series, which would show the sisters and their mother getting into unbelievable situations that were quite clearly scripted. Kim Kardashian even tells viewers in the new show's trailer that she's been in this game long enough to know you just "have to be yourself". Is that a hint the new series will really show us a behind-the-scenes look at the Kardashians, free of over-the-top scripted moments? We'll know soon enough.

The official logline for the series reads:

"The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight."

According to the show's first official trailer (above), one of the biggest storylines will be Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker confirming that they're trying for a baby. Plus, we'll get to see the family's reaction to Kim's relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson - including a first-hand look at how their romance began. We'll also see Kim open up about the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West: "He told me my career is over", she said at one point. Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, and Jenner all make brief appearances as well.

It looks like Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick, and Rob Kardashian will be featured, too.

First episode date: 14 April 2022

The Kardashians will launch with weekly episodes starting 14 April 2022. New episodes will air on Thursday.

Below are your streaming options in the US and the UK.

The Kardashians show is exclusive to Hulu in the US. The Disney-owned streaming service starts at $6.99 per month for the ad-supported plan.

In the UK, you can stream The Kardashians show on Disney+. Disney's flagship streaming service costs £7.99 a month in the country.

The first official trailer is embedded above. An older teaser is below.

See what we did there?

Anyway, to properly learn who is who in this family and be prepared for the new show, you should watch the OG show: Keeping Up With The Kardashians (or, KUWTK for short).

Writing by Maggie Tillman.