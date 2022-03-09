(Pocket-lint) - Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series headed to Disney+.

The trailer is just under 2 minutes long - which is pretty lengthy for a teaser - and it provides the first look at Ewan McGregor’s much-anticipated return. Obi-Wan Kenobi is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith - where the Jedi Master went to the desolate planet of Tatooine to hide from the Empire and watch over a young Luke Skywalker.

In fact, in the trailer, we see Obi-Wan looking after Luke. "The fight is done", Obi-Wan says, referring to the rise of the Empire. "We lost".

The trailer also confirms Obi-Wan will leave Tatooine in the show. We see Jedi hunters known as Inquisitors are after Obi-Wan. They're led by the Grand Inquisitor, a character from Star Wars Rebels played in live-action by Rupert Friend, while an Inquisitor named Reva (played by Moses Ingram) is shown confronting Luke's uncle, Owen Lars (played by Joel Edgerton).

Not only is McGregor reprising his role as Obi-Wan, but Hayden Christensen is set to return as Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker. The last time we saw Obi-Wan's former apprentice, he was left to burn in lava after a final battle in Revenge of the Sith. So, the new Disney+ Star Wars series is expected to feature an incredible rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut on Disney+ on 25 May 2022.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.