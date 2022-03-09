Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Shackleton's Endurance ship discovery documentary to be shown on Disney Plus, here's when you can watch it

(Pocket-lint) - Immediately following the announcement that a team of explorers has - at long last - discovered the incredibly well-preserved remains of Sir Ernest Shackleton's ship, Endurance, National Geographic has revealed that it will be exclusively airing the documentary. 

In classic Nat Geo style, the film crew has been working with the explorers since the expedition began, and you'll be able to watch and stream it later this year. 

The documentary is part of the company's Explorer series, and is being produced by Little Dot Studios in partnership with ABC News, and will be directed by Natalie Hewit, the director behind Antarctica: Ice Station Rescue and Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World

National GeographicEndurance documentary photo 1

The expedition itself - organised by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust - set out from Cape Town on 5 February this year. The aim was to find the long lost ship which was trapped in ice and then sank in 1915 when Shackleton and his team went exploring Antarctica. 

It's now been discovered - in incredible condition given its age - and we'll get to watch the journey of discovery later this year. 

Where can I watch the documentary? 

With National Geographic being a big part of the Disney Plus offering, it's no surprise that the documentary will be available to stream on the popular Disney Plus service. 

It will also be available to watch on National Geographic's own TV channels. So if you have access to those through your Sky or cable plan, you can watch it there too. 

National GeographicEndurance documentary photo 3

As well as a documentary, National Geographic will also be producing magazine articles and interview podcasts, plus tonnes of social coverage on its TikTok and Instagram accounts. 

When will it be available to stream/watch? 

There's no exact date yet for when it will be available to watch. However, the press release states that it will be available to watch from "Fall 2022". That places it anywhere between the end of September and December at some point. That means, really, not very much time to wait at all until you can get behind-the-scenes action from one of the most famous shipwreck discoveries of all time. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.
