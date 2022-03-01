(Pocket-lint) - Fans lamenting the removal of Marvel's multiple live action TV series from Netflix will be excited to learn that they all arrive on Disney+ in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Wednesday 16 March.

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders will join Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on the streaming service, bringing all of Marvel's live action adaptations under the one banner at last.

They will be available in the Marvel section of Disney+ even though they are each mature-rated ("18+" in the case of The Punisher). Parents are therefore advised to ensure parental controls are set correctly to prevent younger viewers chancing upon them.

Profiles can be PIN protected and access limits on mature content can be set.

As well as the existing series, there have been rumours over the last year or so that Disney could be looking to resurrect Jessica Jones, while Charlie Cox could be about to return as Matt Murdock/Daredevil too, albeit in speculated appearances in other films or shows.

Let's hope the addition of the classic Netflix runs is a sign that both of these are true. It's already looking very positive for MCU fans in 2022, with Moon Knight also set to start on Disney+ on 30 March.

Writing by Rik Henderson.