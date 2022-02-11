(Pocket-lint) - Before Disney started rolling out new Marvel content in the form of epic TV shows such as Wandavision and Loki, a handful of Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent series debuted on Netflix. Since at least 2013, the streaming service has held the rights to Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, and The Defenders. But that deal is ending soon.

As first noticed by What’s on Netflix, those Marvel TV shows are leaving Netflix at the end of February. Interestingly, Disney hasn't revealed where the shows will land after they leave Netflix. But if we had to guess, they'll go to one of Disney's own streaming services: Disney+ or Hulu.

Spokespeople for Netflix and Disney have confirmed that Netflix’s license of the content ends 28 February and that the rights have reverted back to Disney. Keep in mind Netflix had already canceled all its Marvel shows a few years ago. At the time, the decision was thought to be due to Marvel's parent company, Disney, preparing to launch its Disney+ streaming service.

But, contractually, Marvel still had to wait two years before it could use the various characters in Netflix's Marvel TV shows. That's why Daredevil's Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio, recently surfaced in the Hawkeye series on Disney+. Charlie Cox also returned as Daredevil in the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home that was released last November.

All this, of course, suggests that Netflix's Marvel TV shows will be more tightly woven into the MCU going forward. For a look at where Netflix's Marvel TV shows fit into the entire MCU timeline, see Pocket-lint's guide.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.