(Pocket-lint) - Futurama is coming back, again.

Disney’s Hulu is reviving the animated series, according to Variety, which claimed the US-based streaming service has ordered 20 new episodes and plans to release them all next year.

This marks the fourth time the series has come back after being canceled. It was first shut down after four seasons on Fox in 2003. But Comedy Central picked it up again for four direct-to-DVD films. Then, in 208, the network fashioned those movies into the fifth season before green-lighting two additional Futurua seasons that aired between 2010 and 2013.

"It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again", series creator Matt Groening told Variety.

Production on the new show is expected to start this month. Groening is returning to lead it at Hulu, with David X Cohen serving as writer and producer.

The entire voice cast besides one crucial actor will also reprise their roles. John DiMaggio hasn’t agreed to voice Bender, but Hulu is reportedly close to signing him. If not, Bender will be recast.

Hulu is currently home to all 140 episodes of Futurama as well as to four Futurama films. You can stream them right from this link.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.