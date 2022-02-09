Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Disney+ tests live streaming for events

(Pocket-lint) - Disney could stream live events on its Disney+ platform in the future, much Amazon does with Premier League football and other sporting events through Prime Video.

It successfully completed its first test with the Academy Award nominations being streamed live to Disney+ subscribers in the US on Tuesday 8 February.

In a statement sent to The Verge, the company revealed that further tests will take place: "We are pleased with the results and will continue to test as part of our ongoing and iterative approach to deliver the best user experiences to consumers," it said.

There are no details on what it might stream live in the coming months or beyond, but considering it also operates Hulu and ESPN+ in the States - both of which already offer live events - it's a natural next step for Disney's additional service.

Live concerts are an obvious choice. All it has committed to is that it is looking into "the possibilities" of what it can stream.

As yet, there are no plans to test live streaming in the UK or European nations. None that we've heard of anyway.

The ESPN UK channel could be an interesting provider of content, if DIsney wants to go down that route.

