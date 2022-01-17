(Pocket-lint) - Disney has been coy about which Marvel Studios production is next up to hit its streaming service, but if we had to guess, it's Moon Knight.

The studio revealed during Disney+ Day late last year that it's working on a Moon Knight series, the first trailer of which lands on 17 January 2022. Now, reports are claiming Moon Knight's release date is imminent, with prominent leakers suggesting it will be unveiled alongside the official trailer.

Either way, here's everything you need to know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four project.

The six-episode TV series will tell the story of hired gun Marc Spector.

Saved by Egyptian gods when left for dead in the desert, Spector dons the mantle of Moon Knight. He has dissociative identity disorder and is generally a little crazy. Over the course of the comics, Spector's identity changes quite a bit, as does his backstory. For instance, in some versions, he has superpowers, acting as the vessel for Moon God Khonshu. But, in other iterations, he is more of a mortal.

We know Oscar Isaac is slated to star as Marc Spector/Moon Knight, thanks to a first look at the show that debuted during Disney+ Day.

In addition to Oscar Isaac, the cast is rounded out by Ethan Hawke as an undisclosed villainous role. May Calamawy has also been cast in the series. Jeremy Slater, who worked on Josh Trank’s ill-fated Fantastic Four reboot and adapted superhero drama The Umbrella Academy for Netflix, is leading the writing team on Moon Knight. It's also been reported that Mohamed Diab will serve as a director on the upcoming project.

An official release date has yet to be announced, but the most recent leaks and reports point to 30 March 2022.

Disney has already revealed the TV series will premiere on Disney+.

So far, Disney has only released a teaser trailer for the first official trailer - which is scheduled to globally premiere during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup (streaming on Hulu/ESPN/ABC) at 8:15pm ET on 17 January 2022. That's 1:15am on 18 January in the UK. So, you won't have to wait long.

Tune in MONDAY for the world trailer premiere of the all-new @disneyplus original series, @marvelstudios’ #MoonKnight during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup on @espn/@abcnetwork. pic.twitter.com/p248BIAcM7 — Hulu (@hulu) January 15, 2022

There are over two dozen Marvel Studios movies and shows to watch. It's hard to say if any of those will be essential to the new show. Pocket-lint has rounded up the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and the best way to watch it here. We suggest at least watching the new Disney+ shows or everything after Avengers: Endgame, since that film closes out Phase Three and we're now well onto Phase Four with Moon Knight.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.