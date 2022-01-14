(Pocket-lint) - Tim Allen is donning the red suit once again.

The comedian will star in and executive produce a limited series based on the Santa Clause franchise. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show, including what to expect, any available trailers, where you'll be able to watch it, and even how to catch up before it premieres.

Disney has announced it ordered The Santa Clause (working title), a limited-run series with Tim Allen reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa. The project will come from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television, with Jack Burditt (Last Man Standing) on board as showrunner. He’ll executive-produce alongside Allen, Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming TV show:

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

So far, only Tim Allen has been confirmed to return. If we had to guess, his family from the previous Santa Clause films will also star in the series.

That means Eric Lloyd might return as Scott Calvin's son Charlie, Judge Reinhold might reprise his role as Charlie's stepfather Neal, Wendy Crewson could appear as Charlie's mom Lara, and Liliana Mumy could even come back as Charlie's sister Lucy. Finally, we can't forget Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Newman/Mrs Claus. It's also unclear if past elves and fantastical figures such as Jack Frost will reappear in the new limited series.

Production is expected to begin in March 2022 in Los Angeles. No release date for The Santa Clause show has been announced.

The Santa Clause show will debut on Disney's own streaming service, Disney+, which costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year for a subscription.

Disney has not yet released any trailers, teasers, or featurettes for the upcoming TV show. Pocket-lint will update this guide when they're available.

The Santa Clause show will be the fourth time Tim Allen has taken up the role of Scott Calvin/Santa. He first starred in the film The Santa Clause in 1994, which spawned two sequels in 2002 and 2006. All three movies were successful, bringing in $474 million at the box office worldwide.

In order to prepare for the upcoming Santa Clause series, you really should re-watch the previous films. You can easily watch them on Disney+ if you have a subscription, or you can rent them from Amazon Prime Video if you prefer to stream that way. The choice is yours.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.