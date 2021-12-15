Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ has introduced SharePlay support to its iOS, iPadOS and tvOS apps.

It enables iPhone, iPad and Apple TV owners to view movies and shows on the streaming platform with friends and family, with the content synchronised across devices while also undertaking a FaceTime call.

Apple launched SharePlay on its multiple devices earlier this week and Disney is one of several to now support the collaborative viewing experience.

"We’re very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres," said Disney Streaming's EVP of product and design, Jerrell Jimerson.

“With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalogue of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favourite stories on Disney+."

Up to 32 people can take part in a SharePlay session, while each viewer can set the audio and subtitles at his, her or their end. When watching on an Apple TV, the FaceTime camera of an iPhone or iPad can be used to communicate with others.

Disney+ will also continue to offer its similar in-app GroupWatch feature.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 15 December 2021.
