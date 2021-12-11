(Pocket-lint) - It's been a month since Eternals premiered in theatres. Unfortunately, that window has closed. But if you missed your chance to watch the latest Marvel epic at the cinemas, no worries. Its "PVOD" (premium video on demand) release on Disney+ is mere weeks away.

Where to digitally stream: Disney+

Marvel's Eternals will come to Disney+ on 12 January 2022, according to the official Eternals Twitter account. It'll be available to stream in the US, UK, and everywhere else Disney's video subscription service is available.

Eternals first premiered in US cinemas on 5 November 2021. It made $157 million domestically and $228 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $385 million. That's a solid opening during the post-pandemic era. For reference, other recent Marvel movies, such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, made $432 million and $483.4 million worldwide, respectively.

Eternals shows the earliest glimpse so far at the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. The Eternals themselves were created by a Celestial to protect humans from evil beings known as Deviants. The film introduces this complex race of beings - each one of which either share similar abilities or has an ability specific to them, whether that’s super-speed or genius intellect, making them the most powerful people in the MCU.

The main portion of the film takes place in the near present day. Or, specifically, about eight months after the Avengers return everyone who had been snapped. So, around Spider-Man: Far From Home in the MCU's version of 2024.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, who won an Academy Award for Nomadland, and stars Angelina Jolie, Selma Hayek, and Richard Madden, among others. There are 10 Eternals, aka superpowered beings, in the film who have been secretly protecting humanity for thousands of years. Here’s a rundown of all the Eternals featured, plus one human who gets involved with them:

Sersi has the power to manipulate non-sentient matter. She works at the Natural History Museum in London. Ikaris (Richard Madden): Ikaris is one of the most powerful members of the Eternals. He can fly and shoot beams out of his eyes.

Sprite looks like a child and uses illusions to confuse her enemies and allies, much like the trickster god Loki. Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington): Whitman is a human who works at the Natural History Museum in London alongside Sersi.

