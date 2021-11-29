(Pocket-lint) - Despite the next phase of Marvel movies now well underway, Tom Holland will not be hanging up his Spidey suit any time soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is meant to serve as a finale to the current trilogy of Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man movies, but Holland’s version of the web-slinger isn't signing off just yet. Sony producer Amy Pascal confirmed to Fandango he will return for a new trilogy of Spider-Man movies set in the MCU.

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel", she said. "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel".

Pascal not only admitted No Way Home isn't the last Spider-Man movie with Holland but also revealed Sony is getting ready to make a new trilogy both with Holland and Marvel. "We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three", she explained.

Pascal added: "This is not the last of our MCU movies . . . Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners".

Unlike most other Marvel superheroes, the rights to Spider-Man, as well as his villains, are owned by Sony. But a 2015 agreement between Sony and Marvel Studios has allowed the character to be integrated into the MCU. There have been some oddities about the deal, however, like that Homecoming and Far From Home both aren’t available on the Disney+ alongside other MCU films.

Still, it's an exciting time for fans, to know that Sony and Marvel plan to keep making movies together and that Holland is coming back.

