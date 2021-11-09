(Pocket-lint) - Disney's weeklong series of promotions, events, and content premieres for Disney+ subscribers has arrived.

Also known as Disney+ Day, it's not only a mega marketing campaign enlisting just about every part of The Walt Disney Company, but it also just so happens to be Disney+'s second birthday. Here's what you need to know about Disney+ Day - including when it is, what subscribers are getting, and more.

To celebrate the launch of Disney+ two years ago, Disney has turned the streaming service's birthday into a holiday called Disney+ Day, and it has coordinated a bunch of festivities for Disney+ subscribers, including various deals and savings, new content to watch, and even some trailers and sneak peeks.

Nearly every corner of Disney's massive empire is taking part in the first Disney+ Day. For instance, on Disney+ Day, both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise will be available to stream at no extra cost, Disney+ subscribers will get free shipping at ShopDisney and can enter Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open, and even Disney+ has received its biggest price cut ever.

These are just a few of the perks Disney has planned for Disney+ Day.

The first-ever Disney+ Day is set for Friday 12 November 2021. But some of Disney's promotions kicked off the week of Disney+ Day.

Disney+ Day isn't a typical "event" with a live-streamed broadcast for you to watch. It's a day-long celebration marked by new shows, movies, and specials for you to stream on Disney+. So, go there to see all the new content. Off its streaming service, Disney is expected to release a bevy of trailers and other sneak peeks of upcoming programming. These teases are expected to premiere on Disney+ and through Disney's social channels:

Pocket-lint is updating this guide with more promotions and events as they're announced by Disney ahead of Disney+ Day.

The following movies and shows will be available to stream from Disney+ at no extra cost starting 12 November:

Ciao Alberto

Enchanted

Entrelazados

Dopesick (in international markets available in the US on Hulu)

Fancy Nancy Season 3

Feast

Frozen Fever

Get a Horse!

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye

Olaf Presents

Paperman

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Spin

Tangled Ever After

The Ballad of Nessie

The Little Matchgirl

The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

The Simpsons in Plusaversary!

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Tick Tock Tale

Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

The following "Disney+ Day specials" from Pixar and Marvel - along with other sneak peeks - will be available to stream from Disney+ on 12 November:

Pixar Animation Studios special at 8am PT (11am ET/4pm GMT)

Marvel Studios special at 8:45am PT (11:45am ET/4:45pm GMT)

Starting at 6am PT (9am ET/2pm GMT), you can follow Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips, and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars for upcoming content across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic brands. Also, over on Disney+'s official TikTok account, Disney plans to upload short-form content to showcase various stories, brands, and characters.

Oh, and ESPN’s Monday Night Football and Monday Night Countdown on 8 November 2021 will air exclusive Disney+ original spots.

From 12 November to 14 November 2021, more than 200 AMC theatre locations in the US will have four daily surprise screenings of Disney movies, with tickets priced at $5 each. Guests won’t know which movie is being shown until the screening begins, but they will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. Each movie will have a "surprise short", too. A list of participating AMC locations can be found here.

Disney+ costs $1.99/£1.99 for one month for new and eligible subscribers. That's a 75 per cent savings. The deal ends 14 November 2021.

ShopDisney will offer free shipping in the US and Europe from 12 November to 14 November 2021 to Disney+ customers. Also, for a limited time in the US, the online store will roll out new customisable products from the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel brands including t-shirts.

Disney teamed with VeVe, a digital collectible platform, to launch Golden Moments NFTs featuring characters from its Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Simpsons brands. New digital collectibles are available daily starting 7 November until Disney+ Day, ending with a special "ultra-rare" collectible.

Disney Publishing Worldwide will offer select ebooks from 8 November to 17 November 2021 for 99 cents, including titles Loki and The Mandalorian.

Funko is offering 10 per cent off Disney+ products from 12 November to 14 November 2021 on Funko.com. Use the promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY.

Star Wars fans can go to BringHometheBounty.com at 6am PT on 12 November for reveals of new Star Wars Funko Pop! bobbleheads.

WizKids is offering 5 per cent off Disney products and a Marvel gift with purchases made using promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY, starting 8 November.

Target will host special giveaways from 12 November to 14 November 2021 in almost 800 stores across the US.

Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on 12 November 2021 will get special benefits across Disney theme parks, including that they can enter the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before the parks open.

