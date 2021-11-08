(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ Day is nearly upon us, and Disney is getting fans pumped with a weeklong series of promotions.

Among the deals: A huge discount to Disney+.

Starting Monday 8 November 2021 and lasting through to 14 November 2021, you can snag a subscription to Disney+ for $1.99/£1.99. The limited-time offer is available to both new and eligible returning subscribers. Although it only works for one month, it is available in the US, UK, and several other countries.

For reference, a subscription to Disney+ typically costs $7.99 for one month in the US. So, that's a saving of 75 per cent. Not bad, right?

To see if you qualify, go to Disney+'s new hub at disneyplus.com/disneyplusday. There, you can sign up and find out details about other Disney+ Day events, deals, and new content premieres. For instance, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere, as will the Home Sweet Home Alone reboot.

So be sure to mark your calendars. Disney+ Day is happening on 12 November 2021. It's meant to celebrate the two-year anniversary of when Disney's streaming service launched. For more about Disney+ and what you can watch on the streaming service, see Pocket-lint's guide here.