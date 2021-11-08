What is IMAX Enhanced and which Disney+ movies support it?

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced an "IMAX Enhanced" mode for Disney+.

Basically, it's launching an IMAX Expanded aspect ratio for a select set of movies. IMAX and DTS worked with Disney to bring the new experience to the Disney+ streaming platform. In fact, it's the first streaming service to have access to IMAX Enhanced, starting with 13 movies. But it's coming elsewhere, too.

Well, let's start with IMAX first. It's a well-known entertainment brand that attempts to create a premium movie-going experience, by promising a certain level of quality from a proprietary system of high-resolution cameras, film, projectors, and large-screen cinemas. IMAX traditionally uses a 1.43:1 format.

As for IMAX Enhanced, which launches on Disney+ on 12 November 2021, it's a fresh brand for getting the IMAX experience in your own home.

IMAX Enhanced uses a new IMAX Expanded aspect ratio of 1.90:1, which is closer to the 16:9 ratio of the TV in your living room. The idea is, with IMAX Enhanced, you can watch a movie as the director and cinematographer originally intended to present it to audiences in IMAX theatres.

For instance, Marvel movies are typically presented in wider, letterboxed aspect ratios. But some of them feature 1.90:1 sequences that were captured with IMAX-certified cameras for a taller picture in IMAX theatres. Black Widow has 22 minutes of IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio footage.

Some Marvel movies, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, were even shot entirely in the IMAX Expanded Aspect Ratio format.

These various movies and sequences will now fill up more of your home TV screen when streamed through Disney+'s IMAX Enhanced mode. The result? Smaller black bars. The new experience will even include "immersive IMAX signature sound by DTS" - but not at launch. It's coming in the future.

IMAX Enhanced content is rolling out to Disney+ and other streaming platforms as well as Ultra HD Blu-ray discs in the US, Europe, China, and Japan.

Starting 12 November 2021, all Disney+ subscribers worldwide can experience IMAX Enhanced across 13 Marvel titles that feature IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio. All you need to do is find the movie on Disney+ and then hit play.

.@IMAX Enhanced coming to #DisneyPlus on #DisneyPlusDay means:



a more immersive viewing experience at home

a bigger sense of scale

a new way to experience your MCU faves

#IMAXonDisneyPlus — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 8, 2021

The list of Disney+ movies that support IMAX Enhanced is as follows:

Ant-Man and The Wasp

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Black Widow

Captain America: Civil War

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Iron Man

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

Thor: Ragnarok

Note: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also making its debut on Disney+ Day, which is the same day IMAX Enhanced releases.

Disney+ is the first launch partner in the US. But IMAX said the new experience is coming to more streaming options, globally:

Sony Bravia Core in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and Asia

Rakuten TV in Europe

Tencent and iQiyi in China

Tsutaya in Japan.

Apart from 13 Marvel movies, the IMAX Enhanced collection is expanding to include Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jumanji: The Next Level, Bad Boys For Life; as well as Paramount Pictures’ Terminator: Dark Fate, Transformers: The Last Knight, Top Gun, and more.

You can see the full list of IMAX Enhanced content here.

IMAX Enhanced-certified devices are currently available in the US, Europe, China, and Japan, with more launching worldwide.

While you do not need an IMAX Enhanced-certified device to access IMAX Enhanced context, IMAX said it has identified a subset of TVs, projectors, speakers, and AV receivers that all "meet strict performance standards across viewing mode, resolution, color, brightness, contrast, and sonic fidelity". That means, ideally, with any of these certified devices, you will be fully optimised and prepared to get the most out of IMAX's visual and audio technology.

You can see the full list of IMAX Enhanced certified devices here.

Check out the IMAX Enhanced FAQ page for more details