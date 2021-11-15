Pocket-lint's TV of the year, in association with Disney+, is the Philips OLED806

(Pocket-lint) - As you'll likely have seen, the winners of Pocket-lint's annual awards have been announced - and there are loads of hugely impressive pieces of tech to celebrate.

This year Disney+ has been our partner in selecting the very best television of the year, though, and the voting was incredibly close, both between our expert panel and the public. It's finished now, though, and the Philips OLED 806 has been crowned as the very best TV you can buy right now.

You can read our full review of the Philips OLED 806 right here, but suffice to say that we couldn't dream of home viewing this high-quality even a handful of years ago. It's got a gorgeous 4K OLED panel powering it all, with beautiful, pin-sharp accuracy and depths of colour that have to be seen to be believed.

It's the perfect pairing with Disney+, really, elevating any content you stream on it but really making the most of 4K HDR-ready shows like Loki and Y: The Last Man.

With that enormous catalogue of movies and shows to call on, as well, we can't think of a TV we'd rather sit back and relax on, perhaps for a full watch-through of the Star Wars movies, or to sink back into a rewatch of Grey's Anatomy thanks to the addition of Star to Disney+ earlier this year.

While the year isn't quite over yet, this award gives us a good chance to reflect on what's been a tumultuous time in real life, but a hugely rewarding one for subscribers to Disney+.

By adding Star's huge litany of shows and movies to its roster, it expanded from a brilliant service for families to one that's genuinely excellent for viewers of all ages and inclinations, with hit shows like Only Murders in the Building coming out to sit alongside established classics like Family Guy.

Best of all, there's loads more to come - with Hawkeye about to start, keeping the Marvel storyline moving with fresh new faces including Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop shaking things up. That's on top of The Book of Boba Fett expanding the world of Star Wars even further, plus every single movie and episode in that universe on demand.

So, if you've ever been tempted by Disney+ and you're also in need of a TV, the writing's on the wall. Check out the Philips OLED 806 with Disney+ to enjoy the ultimate home entertainment pairing.

