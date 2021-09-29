Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Disney+'s new 'The Book of Boba Fett' Star Wars show gets a premiere date

- One of many Star Wars shows in the works

(Pocket-lint) - Disney has announced a release date for The Book of Boba Fett, a new Star Wars show all about the legendary bounty hunter. It will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service on 29 December 2021. 

A post-credits scene during the season two finale of The Mandalorian actually revealed last December that a Boba Fett spinoff series was in the works. At the time, Disney said the show would premiere in December 2021. Now, it's providing an official date. Like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett will be free to watch - apart from the cost of subscribing to Disney+ itself. (For more about how much the service costs, see Pocket-lint's Disney+ guide.)

Disney describes The Book of Boba Fett as a "thrilling" adventure - one where Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate "the Galaxy’s underworld" and "return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate".

Other than that, little else is known. Disney still has yet to release a trailer, though that is likely coming soon since a premiere date has been announced.

Keep in mind several other Star Wars shows are coming down the pike for Disney+, including a series entirely focused on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 29 September 2021.
