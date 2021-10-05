(Pocket-lint) - The world of TV has never been more vibrant, with hit shows coming out all the time and display technology coming on in leaps and bounds - a cinematic experience has never been in closer reach for home audiences.

Disney+ has made enormous waves since debuting, and it's providing invaluable support to Pocket-lint, sponsoring the Best TV category in this year's Pocket-lint Awards.

After the tumult of 2020, this year has been a powerful one for Disney+, that's seen it go from strength to strength with some of the most talked-about shows and movies available all launching on its platform.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe was in high gear all year, with Wandavision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki all showing that its biggest heroes can star in compelling shows as well as movies.

Flagship releases like Black Widow proved that there's still huge appetite for major films, though, and generated tidal waves of new fans, and with Shang-Chi set to hit Disney+ soon, there's no sign of slowdown.

Of course, the Star Wars universe also plays a huge role on Disney+, and the debut season of The Bad Batch didn't disappoint, with plenty more to come in the form of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and The Book of Boba Fett.

On top of all that, the addition of Star brought a frankly enormous library of movies and shows into the fold, offering up the likes of The Walking Dead, Y: The Last Man and Only Murders in the Building alongside box set classics like Family Guy and Grey’s Anatomy.

This means that you don't just have access to Disney's superb back catalogue of children's classics, but also some of the best TV shows ever to have come out for viewers of all ages and inclinations.

Curling up at home to watch a movie in 4K has never been easier given Disney+'s success, but it's fair to say that TV manufacturers have also stepped up to the plate.

This year we've been hugely impressed by the range of TVs we've tested, which push the boundaries of what you can expect from home viewings. Amazing HDR, stunning clarity and beautiful high-resolution playback are offered by all of the models on our 2021 shortlist.

Pick up any one of them and you're likely to be pleased with your purchase, but there can be only one winner - that'll be unveiled as part of our awards show in late November.