(Pocket-lint) - The Walt Disney Company will host its first celebration of Disney+ this November, with a special Disney+ Day to debut new content releases and sneak peeks.

It will take place on Friday 12 November 2021, with all Disney+ subscribers being rewarded for their continued support.

The big content drops include the streaming premiere of Marvel movie, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be made available to al subscribers. And, the reboot/sequel to Home Alone, Home Sweet Home Alone, will appear on the platform for the build up to the holiday season.

New one-shots and TV series will debut that day too, including Olaf Presents - a new selection of shorts featuring the loveable snowman from Frozen. Season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum will also start, as will the Michael Keaton-starrer Dopesick.

There will be a host of sneak peeks and announcements during the fan celebration day, with new trailers, first looks, breaking news, exclusive clips, and more.

Also on Disney+ Day, the service will expand its reach to South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Disney CEO, Bob Chapek

"This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 / $7.99 / €8.99 per month or £79.90 / $79.99 / €89.90 per year.

