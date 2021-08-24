(Pocket-lint) - Following the leak of the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer over the weekend, Sony went ahead and pushed out the official video onto YouTube.

Keep in mind this is Marvel’s third Spider-Man film. It sees the return of the stars of the previous two films, including Tom Holland and Zendaya as Peter Parker and Mary Jane, respectively. It's one of the most anticipated movies of the years, with several online rumours speculating about who else might be featured in the big-budget production, such as former Spider-Man actors Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

While the trailer doesn't show either of those two former Spideys, it doesn't disappoint. It picks up where 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home left off - with Peter Parker's identity revealed to the world. This leads to Parker breaking reality with the help of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange. It seems like the craziness of the multiverse, which the show Loki dove into, will play a big part in this next Marvel installment.

The trailer also teases the return of Alfred Molina’s Doctor Otto Octavius from 2004’s Spider-Man 2. We even see a green bomb roll into a seperate frame, possibly hinting toward the return of Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from the first Spider-Man film in 2002. Heck, it sounds like him cackling too as the bomb rolls.

The film’s plot will surely draw comparisons to 2019’s animated hit, Into the Spiderverse. But comic book fans might also recognise that No Way Home is shaping up to potentially see the formation of the sinister six, a group of villains who all hate Spider-Man for one reason or another.

What just happened? Watch the official teaser trailer for #SpiderManNoWayHome, exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/gitbLCniOd — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) August 24, 2021

All fired up from watching the trailer and craving some web-slinging action? Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theatres on 17 December 2021, so check out our Spider-Man watch order here to see where it'll slot into the timeline. We also have an MCU watch order here. Lastly, check out our upcoming Marvel movies guide.

