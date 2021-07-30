Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Marvel's upcoming Hawkeye TV show finally gets a Disney+ release date

- One of many Marvel new shows and movies coming in 2021

(Pocket-lint) - One of Marvel's next big TV shows, a Hawkeye spinoff, has been given a release date for Disney+.

Hawkeye will debut on the streaming service on 24 November 2021. Alongside the release date announcement, Disney shared the first official image from the show. It has Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton standing in front of and perhaps talking to Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, aka the new Hawkeye.

Marvel's live-action Hawkeye series will follow WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Solider, and Loki - three other TV series that all premiered in 2021 and are a continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hawkeye will likely tie into the movie Black Widow, too, as teased in a post-credit screen.

If you need more Marvel content between now and wintertime, an animated What If...? show will premiere on Disney+ in August. It tells alternative versions of Marvel stories, such as: What if Peggy Carter got the super-solder serum instead of Steve Rogers? Plus, Marvel has theatrical films coming down the pike, like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on 3 September 2021, Eternals on 5 November 2021, and Spider-Man: No Way Home on 17 December 2021.

For more upcoming Marvel shows and movies, see our guide.

