(Pocket-lint) - ESPN+ last raised its prices in December, and now, Disney is increasing the service's rates again less than eight months later.

Starting 13 August 2021, an annual subscription will cost $69.99 per year, an increase of $10 from $59.99 previously. The price of a monthly plan is changing at the same time. It will cost $6.99 per month, an increase of $1 from $5.99 as of last year. Prices for existing subscribers will increase on the first bill on or after 13 August. You can, of course, cancel anytime. But, if you opt for an annual subscription to ESPN+, rather than the monthly one, you will save about $13 over the course of the year.

Keep in mind ESPN+ is owned by Disney. Overseen by the company's BAMTech unit, which is behind other popular video apps from the likes of HBO, WWE, and others, ESPN+ is Disney's direct-to-consumer subscription video service for all you MLB and NHL sports fans.

You can learn all about ESPN+ and Disney+ in our guides below:

In March, Hulu users also gained the ability to seamlessly access ESPN+ content for a monthly fee. They can watch ESPN+ live sports events, shows, originals, and documentaries directly through the Hulu app. Although this add-on is separate from the Disney bundle, subscribers to the Disney bundle will automatically have ESPN+ content integrated into their Hulu experience. Additionally, Hulu subscribers can buy ESPN+ pay-per-view events on Hulu.

The price of the Disney bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, is not increasing as part of ESPN+ latest price hike. That bundle will continue to cost $13.99 per month.