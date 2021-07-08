(Pocket-lint) - Marvel’s next Disney+ TV series just got an official release date.

With WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier now done, and Loki soon coming to an end, you're probably wondering: What's next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe - particularly on Disney+? Well, there is good news. Disney has announced a new TV series called What If...? will release on its streaming platform on 11 August 2021. It’ll be the fourth MCU series to debut on Disney+, but it will be the first animated one. It's based on the comics of the same name.

Each episode will focus on a different question, revealing an alternate version of the MCU. We know two episodes will ask: What if Peggy Carter got the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers, and what if Yondu kidnapped T’Challa instead of Peter Quill? Jeffrey Wright will narrate as Uatu, aka the Watcher.

The first season will have 10 episodes, with new episodes premiering every Wednesday. Marvel President Kevin Feige also revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed that his company is already working on a 10-episode second season as well. The timing of the new series makes sense for Disney+, as it will fill the gap between the first round of MCU TV series (with Loki concluding on 14 July 2021) and the premiere of Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel sometime this autumn.

Along with the August release date, Marvel unveiled a new trailer for the animated TV series.

While the show is bringing back two dozen actors from the core MCU films to voice animated versions of their characters, the new trailer reveals there is a new voice for Tony Stark. In other words, Robert Downey Jr won’t be voicing his character from the films. The new trailer even shows an alternate origin story for Tony, as he meets the villain from Black Panther, Erik Killmonger, who is voiced by the original actor Michael B Jordan. Check out the new trailer above.

squirrel_widget_187869

For more about the MCU, see our guides: