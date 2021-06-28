(Pocket-lint) - The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will hit our screens this August, with Disney+ snagging the rights to show it in the UK as part of the ever-increasing Star on Disney+ line-up.

In addition, from Friday 2 July 2021, all 10 of the previous seasons will be available on the streaming platform for you to catch up with.

Here then is everything you need to know about The Walking Dead season 11, including when and where to watch it and the previous 10 seasons.

The concluding season of The Walking Dead will air from Sunday 22 August in the US, Monday 23 August in the UK.

There will be 24 episodes in total - airing weekly. However, there will be two mid-season breaks as it has been confirmed that the series will be screened in three eight episode blocks across the next two years.

A spinoff series will follow in 2023.

Previous seasons have aired on the Fox channel in the UK, available via the likes of Sky and Virgin Media. However, Disney is closing the channel from 30 June 2021 and moving The Walking Dead to Disney+ instead.

It will therefore be screened exclusively as part of the streaming service's adult section - Star on Disney+ - in the UK.

As with all other seasons, The Walking Dead season 11 will air on AMC in the States.

There will be 24 episodes in the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead.

They will be split into three blocks consisting of eight episodes each. These will be screened in 2021 and 2022.

WARNING: SPOILERS!!!

The concluding season of The Walking Dead will draw inspiration from episode 175 to 193 of the comic books by Robert Kirkman, Charlie Adlard and Tony Moore.

Naturally, there will be some changes, considering the TV series has aready experienced a few major deviations from the comics.

However, it is expected that the Commonwealth will play a significant role - just as it does towards the end of the books.

The main characters will find an enormous community of fellow survivors that offers a chance to live life as it was before the outbreak. Is it too good to be true?

Disney+ in the UK will gain all 10 previous seasons of The Walking Dead on Friday 2 July 2021. You will be able to find them in the Star on Disney+ section of the streaming service.

You can currently binge watch all of The Walking Dead, from season 1 to 10, on AMC+ in the US.

Sadly, The Walking Dead's illustrious TV journey ends with the last episode of season 11.

However, spinoffs and additional series set in the same universe will continue to be made, including an all-new spinoff starring two of the most significant characters.

We don't want to spoil it by telling you who, though.

