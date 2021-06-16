(Pocket-lint) - Although HBO Max and Paramount+ and others are beginning to offer cheaper ad-supported plans, don't expect Disney+ to do the same.

While speaking at the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek answered a question from a moderator and others about whether the Disney+ streaming service planned to introduce an ad-supported plan in the future. He didn't rule out the possibility forever, but he also indicated it's not currently in the works.

“We’re always reevaluating how we go to market across the world, but we’ve got no such plans now to do that. We’re happy with the models that we’ve got right now,” Chapek said. “We won’t limit ourselves and say no to anything. But right now, we have no such plans for that.”

Chapek noted Disney+ launched at a "very attractive" price point, too.

Disney+, of course, recently hiked its rates $1 per month, and it will undoubtedly get more costly over time, just like Netflix has in recent years. But Chapek said Disney hasn't seen a dip in subscription numbers, and it's aggressively planning to add heaps of new content in the years to justify its price.

Unless something drastic happens and Disney+ starts to hemorrhage users somewhere down the line, we doubt it'll need to introduce an ad tier to keep subscribers hooked.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.