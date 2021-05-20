(Pocket-lint) - Disney will add 10 seasons of The Walking Dead to Star on Disney+ this July, with season 11 then set to premiere on the streaming service in the UK.

The Fox show is based on the comic books by Robert Kirkman and has been one of the most successful, most loved TV series in recent times.

The first 10 seasons will be available from 2 July, with the final season of the show, season 11, to arrive in August.

Fox's small screen adapatation of War of the Worlds will also be added to Star on Disney+ from 28 May. The first season will be available in its entirety with the second arriving in July.

These will join a whole stack of Fox shows already available on the platform, including Atlanta, American Dad and Family Guy. The live-action series from the creator of the latter, Seth MacFarlane, will appear in September.

The Orville is a sci-fi comedy drama that lampoons hits like Star Trek.

Star on Disney+ also hosts teen and adult content from other sources, including original programming from Disney itself and its partners.

A Disney+ subscription costs £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a year (payable upfront). Star was added to Disney+ in the UK and 16 other countries (mainly in Europe) in February 2021.

Writing by Rik Henderson.