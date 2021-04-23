  1. Home
Star Wars The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on Star Wars Day

Senior news editor
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Star Wars The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on Star Wars Day
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Disney will release new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Star Wars Day - May 4th, of course.

Debuting on Disney+, the series is a spin off of The Clone Wars and continues the story of the team of genetically mutated, elite clone troopers that first appeared in an eponymous episode in the seventh season.

The series is said to be more action-oriented than The Clone Wars and will premiere with a 70-minute double episode on the Tuesday, with future episodes released every Friday.

Disney+ now has over 180 hours of Star Wars content available to stream. You can see a full list below.

It added several "vintage" Star Wars specials and films recently too, including the classic Ewok adventure, Caravan of Courage.

squirrel_widget_187869

There will be plenty of other big announcements and products unveiled on May 4th, we'll bring you more when we know.

Star Wars on Disney+

Here are all the movies, shows and even Star Wars mentions that you can view on Disney+. Much of it is in 4K and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound for those with compatible systems.

Skywalker Saga

  • Star Wars: A New Hope
  • Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
  • Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
  • Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Other Star Wars movies

  • Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Vintage

  • Caravan of Courage
  • Ewoks: The Battle For Endor
  • The Story of the Faithful Wookie
  • Star Wars: Ewoks
  • Star Wars: Clone Wars - 2D Micro-Series

Disney+ Originals

  • The Mandalorian Series 1 + 2 
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Behind the scenes

  • Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Animated series and specials

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars: Rebels
  • Star Wars: Resistance
  • Star Wars: Blips
  • Star Wars: Forces of Destiny
  • LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special
  • LEGO Star Wars: All Stars
  • LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
  • Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Other mentions (The Simpsons)

  • Season 3, Episode 12: “I Married Marge”
  • Season 10, Episode 10: “Viva Ned Flanders”
  • Season 15, Episode 15: “Co-Dependents Day”
  • Season 21, Episode 12: “Million Dollar Maybe”
  • Season 30, Episode 10: “Tis the 30th Season”
Writing by Rik Henderson.
