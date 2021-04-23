Star Wars The Bad Batch hits Disney+ on Star Wars Day

(Pocket-lint) - Disney will release new animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on Star Wars Day - May 4th, of course.

Debuting on Disney+, the series is a spin off of The Clone Wars and continues the story of the team of genetically mutated, elite clone troopers that first appeared in an eponymous episode in the seventh season.

The series is said to be more action-oriented than The Clone Wars and will premiere with a 70-minute double episode on the Tuesday, with future episodes released every Friday.

Disney+ now has over 180 hours of Star Wars content available to stream. You can see a full list below.

It added several "vintage" Star Wars specials and films recently too, including the classic Ewok adventure, Caravan of Courage.

squirrel_widget_187869

There will be plenty of other big announcements and products unveiled on May 4th, we'll bring you more when we know.

Here are all the movies, shows and even Star Wars mentions that you can view on Disney+. Much of it is in 4K and with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound for those with compatible systems.

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle For Endor

The Story of the Faithful Wookie

Star Wars: Ewoks

Star Wars: Clone Wars - 2D Micro-Series

The Mandalorian Series 1 + 2

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: Rebels

Star Wars: Resistance

Star Wars: Blips

Star Wars: Forces of Destiny

LEGO Star Wars: Holiday Special

LEGO Star Wars: All Stars

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

Phineas and Ferb: Star Wars

Season 3, Episode 12: “I Married Marge”

Season 10, Episode 10: “Viva Ned Flanders”

Season 15, Episode 15: “Co-Dependents Day”

Season 21, Episode 12: “Million Dollar Maybe”

Season 30, Episode 10: “Tis the 30th Season”

Writing by Rik Henderson.