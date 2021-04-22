(Pocket-lint) - Disney and Sony Pictures have signed a multi-year “content licensing" deal so Sony's theatrical releases can come to Disney's platforms.

The deal starts with Sony's 2022 films and even includes rights to many older Sony films, including Spider-Man titles. That means Disney+ will likely add Spider-Man, helping round out its collection of Marvel Cinematic Universe films currently available on the streaming service.

As for Sony’s theatrical releases, films included in the 2022 to 2026 release period are included in the deal, with Disney getting access to them after their "pay-one TV window", which ends after their theatrical and home video runs. Now, keep in mind Sony and Netflix signed a pay-one TV window agreement earlier this month. In other words, after Sony films hit theaters and are available to rent, they'll come to Netflix, and then finally Disney platforms.

So, while Disney won’t get any new Spider-Man films immediately after their theatrical runs, they will come to Disney platforms eventually.

Other Sony Pictures properties, such as Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania, are also part of the agreement, according to a press release. Disney’s Hulu is also set to get “a significant number of library titles” sometime this summer, possibly starting in June, according to a press release.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.