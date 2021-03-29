(Pocket-lint) - The God of Mischief is bringing his talents to Disney+.

WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier both recently landed and have been major successes for Disney's streaming service, which only gets us that much more excited for Loki, the third Disney+ series to land in 2021 that is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Of course, the Loki we all know and love died at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. But that hasn’t stopped Marvel from moving forward with a new series starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular character. As with all things MCU, there is a lot of backstory that goes into Loki. Som we’ve rounded up all of the rumours and comic history we think could be a part of Disney+'s Loki show.

Marvel President Kevin Feige has described Disney+'s new Loki show as a time-jumping crime thriller. Here’s everything you need to know.

The last time we saw Loki he was dying at the hands of Thanos in the opening of Infinity War. The God of Mischief we see in this Disney+ series is going to be very different than the one we last saw heroically trying to save his brother, Thor.

To be clear, this isn’t a case of Loki returning to life as a part of who the Avengers bring back. Loki was killed by Thanos before the snap. He wasn’t included with all the others who the Avengers brought back, just like Black Widow (Scarlett Johannson) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) both stay dead in the MCU. Instead, the Disney+ show version of Loki will be taken from another time in the universe.

This all leads us to the heist in Avengers: Endgame, when the 2012 version of Loki, following his defeat in the first Avengers film, gets ahold of the Tesseract and escapes through a portal. This is the version of Loki the series will be set around. He has just recently lost to the Avengers and hasn’t had any of the relationship-repairing moments with his brother yet.

In other words, he will be up to no good.

Comic fans will recognise the TVA as the Time Variance Authority. It’s an institution that limits the number of time-travel shenanigans happening across the multiverses in the MCU. While that might sound exciting, it’s more like if your local DMV was also in charge of monitoring time travel. Its addition will see Owen Wilson star as the organisation's leader, Mobius M Mobius.

While a teaser trailer for the show seems to show Loki being arrested by Mobius, we’re expecting the TVA to send Loki out to investigate some type of time travel-centric mystery, which is a common trope of the organisation in its comic form.

The universe-hopping antics that are shown off in Loki's teaser trailer have given rise to the hope that we will see different versions of Loki that comic book fans know and love, including Kid Loki. He's a reborn version of the God of Mischief who was created after the original Loki sacrificed himself to save his brother and Asgard, similarly to how Loki died in Infinity War.

There’s not much evidence that the character will be in the series, unlike Lady Loki. Sophia Di Martino was added to Loki's cast as an unnamed character awhile back, but Reddit user Csparkles123 posted a photo from the set of Loki that shows Di Martino in a costume similar to what Loki himself wears, which has us believing that we’ll get our first glimpse at the female version of Loki.

Cailey Fleming has been cast as a character called “Young Sylvie Lushton”. Marvel comic book readers might recognise that name as belonging to the hero known as The Enchantress. In the comics, Sylvie was a young human girl who lived among the Asgardian refugees on Earth. Loki gave her powers. Of course, the casting of a young Sylvie has us wondering who might be playing the adult character.

Rumours are also swirling around viewers getting to spend more time with some other character from the Thor universe.

Rene Russo is rumoured to return as Frigga, aka Loki’s mother. Karl Urban is also rumoured to return as Skurge from Thor: Ragnarok. While these aren’t well-sourced rumours, it wouldn’t shock us to see two already-dead characters pop up in a series led by another dead character.

One of the better-sourced rumours is that Jamie Alexander may reprise her role as Sif from the first two Thor films, Thor (2011) and Thor: The Dark World (2013). The character, who was in love with Thor, was mysteriously absent during Hela’s takeover of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok.

One final rumour doesn’t include a returning character but points to Richard E Grant being cast as an older Loki from another timeline.

Michael Waldron will serve as executive producer and writer of Loki, while Kate Herron will direct and get an executive producer credit. Here’s a rundown of the rest of the Loki cast, some of which we discussed in detail above:

Tom Hiddleston - Loki (confirmed)

- Loki (confirmed) Owen Wilson - Mobius M. Mobius (confirmed)

- Mobius M. Mobius (confirmed) Sophia D Martino - Lady Loki (rumoured)

- Lady Loki (rumoured) Cailey Fleming - Young Sylvie Lushton (confirmed)

- Young Sylvie Lushton (confirmed) Jamie Alexander - Sif (rumoured)

- Sif (rumoured) Richard E Grant - Old Loki (rumoured)

- Old Loki (rumoured) Sasha Lane (confirmed, but yet-to-be-revealed character)

(confirmed, but yet-to-be-revealed character) Gugu Mbatha-Raw ( confirmed, but yet-to-be-revealed character)

confirmed, but yet-to-be-revealed character) Wunmi Mosaku (confirmed, but yet-to-be-revealed character)

A Disney investors call from last December treated the world with the first official footage from Loki via an "exclusive clip" teaser - seen below:

The nearly three-minute clip shows Loki appearing to travel through time, with glimpses at a 70s New York and brief looks at what appears to be Vikings and Mongols. There is also a tantalising shot that sets up Loki as the infamous plane hijacker DB Cooper. The most important part of the trailer, though, is the reveal of the TVA or Time Variance Authority.

Loki will release on 11 June 2021 through Disney+. The TV series is expected to have six episodes that will premiere weekly.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.