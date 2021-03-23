(Pocket-lint) - Disney is once again changing the release date for Black Widow. But at least it'll now be available to stream on Day One.

The company announced Black Widow will debut on 9 July 2021 via Disney+. It will cost $30 extra to stream, as it will be a "Premiere Access" title in "most Disney+ markets". If you want to watch the movie in theatres instead, Disney said it will premiere in cinemas on the same day. The movie was previously set to release on 7 May 2021, after over a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Black Widow in theaters July 9 and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access. Additional fees required. pic.twitter.com/nXBjsHoXtY — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 23, 2021

Additionally, Disney has announced Cruella will debut in theatres and on Disney+ as a Premiere Access title on 28 May 2021. And Pixar’s Luca will skip theatres. Instead, it'll release on Disney+ at no additional cost on 18 June 2021.

Disney also announced new theatrical release dates for several other 2021 films:

Free Guy: 13 August 2021

13 August 2021 Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: 3 September 2021

3 September 2021 The King’s Man: 22 December 2021

22 December 2021 Deep Water: 14 January 2022

14 January 2022 Death on the Nile: 11 February 2022

squirrel_widget_187869

Of all these, Black Widow’s new release date is the most notable one. It was originally slated to hit theaters last year, on 1 May 2020.

As a solo film, it's expected to explore Black Widow's mysterious past. It's set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War and has David Harbour co-starring alongside Scarlett Johansson. He's the Soviet Union's answer to Captain America, Red Guardian.

The release date change for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also notable, as it is a Marvel movie, as well.

It's set to be the first Asian superhero for Marvel to be put on the big screen. Simu Liu has been tapped as the master of Kung-Fu, Shang Chi, and he'll face off with The Mandarin, who is played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai. Destin Daniel Cretton has been announced as the director.

Read: What to watch before The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

For more about upcoming Marvel movies, see our round-up of everything in the works. We also have a guide on the entire MCU timeline.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.