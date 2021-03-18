(Pocket-lint) - Disney is to add a whole stack of rare Star Wars content to its Disney+ service in April.

Several fan favourite shows and films will be available on the platform, including the two Ewok movies, Caravan of Courage and The Battle For Endor.

There will also be an animated short, The Story of the Faithful Wookie, that has only previously appeared as an extra on The Complete Star Wars Saga Blu-ray box-set.

Other additions include Star Wars: Clone Wars, the early 2000s animated series first shown on Cartoon Network, and Star Wars: Ewoks, the rare 1980s animated show.

All of this content will be available from Friday 2 April.

The amount of content on Disney+ has grown significantly in recent times, especially in Europe and the other regions that have Star on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will also debut this Friday, 19 April. The Marvel series features the ongoing exploits of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (The Falcon) and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier).

It is the second full TV series based on characters from the MCU after the incredible WandaVision. If you haven't seen that series yet, we thoroughly recommend you do so right now.

Writing by Rik Henderson.