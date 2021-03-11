(Pocket-lint) - Hulu users can now seamlessly access ESPN+ content for an additional monthly fee. Starting 10 March 20201, Hulu subscribers can watch ESPN+ live sports events, shows, originals, and documentaries directly through the Hulu app for $5.99 per month.

Although this add-on option is separate from the Disney bundle, which combines Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscriptions, ESPN said that subscribers to the Disney bundle will automatically have ESPN+ content integrated into their Hulu experience. Additionally, starting in summer 2021, Hulu subscribers can buy ESPN+ pay-per-view events via ESPN+ on Hulu - including UFC events.

ESPN+ programming includes NHL, college sports, top domestic and international soccer, golf, MLB, Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, and more. Hulu subscribers can also watch ESPN+ Originals, such as Peyton’s Places, Stephen A’s World, SportsNation, The Fantasy Show, Why Not Us, and America’s Caddie.

Plus, Hulu subscribers can watch ESPN’s 30 for 30 films. This will all be seamlessly integrated alongside Hulu’s own content library. Pulling all that content together into a single place should be a welcomed perk for subscribers who prefer Hulu and don't want to use a separate app.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.