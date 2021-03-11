  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Disney TV news

You can now watch ESPN+ live sports and originals directly through Hulu

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
You can now watch ESPN+ live sports and originals directly through Hulu

- Available in the US

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Hulu users can now seamlessly access ESPN+ content for an additional monthly fee. Starting 10 March 20201, Hulu subscribers can watch ESPN+ live sports events, shows, originals, and documentaries directly through the Hulu app for $5.99 per month.

Although this add-on option is separate from the Disney bundle, which combines Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ subscriptions, ESPN said that subscribers to the Disney bundle will automatically have ESPN+ content integrated into their Hulu experience. Additionally, starting in summer 2021, Hulu subscribers can buy ESPN+ pay-per-view events via ESPN+ on Hulu - including UFC events.

ESPN+ programming includes NHL, college sports, top domestic and international soccer, golf, MLB, Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, and more. Hulu subscribers can also watch ESPN+ Originals, such as Peyton’s Places, Stephen A’s World, SportsNation, The Fantasy Show, Why Not Us, and America’s Caddie.

Plus, Hulu subscribers can watch ESPN’s 30 for 30 films. This will all be seamlessly integrated alongside Hulu’s own content library. Pulling all that content together into a single place should be a welcomed perk for subscribers who prefer Hulu and don't want to use a separate app.

squirrel_widget_187869

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
You can now watch ESPN+ live sports and originals directly through Hulu By Maggie Tillman ·
12 of the best Back to the Future gadgets and memorabilia you're ever likely to see By Maggie Tillman ·