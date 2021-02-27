What have we been watching on Disney+'s new Star channel?

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ make a big move in the UK on the 23 February, flicking the switch on a whole range of programming, expanding the service beyond the fairly safe Marvel, Star Wars and Disney content with the addition of Star.

It adds substance to a credible catalogue, creating a depth of content that sees it better placed to take on the likes of Netflix and Amazon in the streaming game.

So what have we been watching?

Atlanta is one of those shows that has been a bit of a nightmare to get access to from the UK, so I'm starting there. It's Donald Glover at his best, but the collective cast is crazy impressive too, and the funny-sad tone is pitch-perfect. It's nice relaxing viewing and there are some absolutely unbelievable episodes to enjoy, too.

What a fantastic show this has been so far - if you're not a fan of tense TV then it's not for you! It's all about the search for two sisters who are kidnapped by a trucker and the plot thickens when private detectives find out that their disappearance is only the tip of the iceberg! A proper thriller.

There's so much of Grey's Anatomy, it's difficult to know where to begin. Having aired on Sky - and having been available through Now TV in the past - it's one of those shows that you might not want to buy, just because of the sheer cost. Star has seasons 1-15 available so you can relive the highs and lows of Meredith, McDreamy and the extraordinary mis-fortune of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. There's plane crashes, car crashes, ferry crashes, terrorists, pregnancies, weddings, divorces on top of the daily running of the hospital - and we still don't know what a Whipple is.

It's almost impossible to watch a Wes Anderson movie without instantly recognising it as Wes Anderson. Whether it is his obsession with perfectly still symmetrical shots and colours in combination with perfectly straight sideways dolly camera movement, or even the short, dry dialogue, storytelling and use of charming model animation. The Grand Budapest Hotel is one of his finest - one of my favourite Anderson movies - and joins a host of others on Star which I'll undoubtedly make my way through at some point.

You might find this difficult to believe, but there was a time when there were relatively few big US imports to watch on UK TV. The X-Files, therefore, pretty much defined "event TV" when it launched in the early-90s and had us hooked from day one. We're now revisiting it and enjoying every moment again. It's also an ideal show to do so with, as while there is an underlying plot thread, most episodes are largely self-contained, so seasons are great to dip in and out of.

Writing by Chris Hall.