(Pocket-lint) - The new year is shaping up to be an exciting one for Marvel fans.

Before WandaVision premiered on Disney+ in January 2021, there was a 20-month gap between major Marvel Studios releases - the longest gap in the MCU's entire 12-year run of films. A lack of MCU content shouldn't be a problem for long, though. It's been announced that the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be called Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it will debut in theatres only on 17 December 2021.

Not only that but Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series about Asgard’s god of mischief, will premiere on Disney+ on 11 June 2021, Marvel Studios also announced on Wednesday. Plus, don't forget that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to land on the streaming service on 19 March 2021.

Add it all up, and our Marvel dry spell is well over.

This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021

The third Tom Holland Spider-Man film is shaping up to be a doozy. We've seen reports about Dr. Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, being included in the film. The most exciting news, however, is that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield may reprise their own versions of Peter Parker, setting up a potential live-action version of the hit animated film Into The Spiderverse. There are also rumours that villains from previous Spiderman films could also appear.

The full title of the film was recently revealed via a cute video. It features Spidey himself, Tom Holland, talking to his co-stars, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, about how director Jon Watts won't reveal the title of the film to him. Holland has spoiled a few things in the past, including the ending of Infinity War.

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KbTCI3fmmc — Disney+ (@disneyplus) February 24, 2021

Speaking of Infinity War, when it comes to the new show Loki, we won't see more of the character who died trying to save his brother in the Avengers film.

Instead, the new Disney+ show is expected to focus on the version of Loki who escaped after the battle of New York - during the time-travel escapades in Endgame. In other words, a version of Loki that hasn't begun his turn toward the good guys. The trailers for the show point toward Loki traveling through time during the series, and he will be dealing with the TVA or Time Variance Authority, as well as its leader Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.

squirrel_widget_187869

For more about Spider-Man: No Way Home, Loki, and even The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, see our guide on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.