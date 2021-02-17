(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ will add a new "grown-up" section for the UK and European markets from next Tuesday, 23 February 2021. And, with that, the monthly price rises to £7.99 per month, or equivalent in euros.

However, during a briefing for the new Star part of the service, Pocket-lint was told that existing Disney+ subscribers will have their monthly prices freezed until August.

"Our current subscribers will get Star at the current £5.99 price for the next six months," said Disney EMEA president, Jan Koeppen.

As well as Star, subscribers will get new parental controls - which reflect the addition of 1,000s of hours of more adult content. From 23 February, all users will be prompted to set new age-ratings for each profile.

As up to seven profiles can be created per account, that could take a while but is definitely worth it, as it will filter any shows or films over a certain age rating.

Also as part of the increased price comes a reminder that up to 10 devices can be used with a Disney+ account and you get unlimited downloads, including across the entire gamut of new Star shows and films.

If you want to save even more money before the price is increased, you can buy a year's subscription right now for £59.99 - that will be rising to £79.90 from Tuesday. That way you won't have to pay the higher fees for 12 months.

Writing by Rik Henderson.