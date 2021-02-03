(Pocket-lint) - As part of a five-year TV exclusivity deal with Proximity Media, writer-director Ryan Coogler is making a new Marvel TV show for Disney+. It will be set in the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Coogler co-wrote and directed Blank Panther and is helming the sequel. He is developing the new Wakanda Disney+ series as his first project under Disney's deal with Proximity Media, which he co-runs. The deal includes the option to create shows outside the Marvel Studios banner, too. Coogler told Deadline: “We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Few details on the Wakanda show exist, but it'll likely follow Black Panther and the sequel that's set to debut on 8 July 2020.

Keep in mind Disney+ has several other Marvel shows coming down the pike, including The Falcon and The Winter Solider in March, Loki in May, and Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and the animated What If...?, all of which are due out in 2021. Plus, there's WandaVision, which is now airing.

Marvel has also announced Moon Knight, She-Hulk, a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, and I Am Groot. These will arrive on Disney+ in the coming years. Add it all up, and it seems the next phase of the MCU is all about the small screen.

For more information on all these new Marvel shows, see Pocket-lint's guide here on everything coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.