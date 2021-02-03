  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. TV news
  4. Disney TV news

Black Panther director is making a Wakanda TV show for Disney+

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Disney/Marvel Black Panther director is making a Wakanda TV show for Disney+

- Wakanda forever!

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - As part of a five-year TV exclusivity deal with Proximity Media, writer-director Ryan Coogler is making a new Marvel TV show for Disney+. It will be set in the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Coogler co-wrote and directed Blank Panther and is helming the sequel. He is developing the new Wakanda Disney+ series as his first project under Disney's deal with Proximity Media, which he co-runs. The deal includes the option to create shows outside the Marvel Studios banner, too. Coogler told Deadline: “We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Few details on the Wakanda show exist, but it'll likely follow Black Panther and the sequel that's set to debut on 8 July 2020.

Keep in mind Disney+ has several other Marvel shows coming down the pike, including The Falcon and The Winter Solider in March, Loki in May, and Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and the animated What If...?, all of which are due out in 2021. Plus, there's WandaVision, which is now airing.

Marvel has also announced Moon Knight, She-Hulk, a Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special, Ironheart, Secret Invasion, Armor Wars, and I Am Groot. These will arrive on Disney+ in the coming years. Add it all up, and it seems the next phase of the MCU is all about the small screen.

For more information on all these new Marvel shows, see Pocket-lint's guide here on everything coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

Recommended for you
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show?
What order should you watch every Marvel movie and TV show? By Maggie Tillman ·
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows?
What order should you watch all the Star Wars films and shows? By Maggie Tillman ·
Black Panther director is making a Wakanda TV show for Disney+
Black Panther director is making a Wakanda TV show for Disney+ By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Netflix shows: The top binge worthy TV series to watch
Best Netflix shows: The top binge worthy TV series to watch By Britta O'Boyle ·
The best 48, 49, and 50-inch 4K Smart TVs 2021: Get a great Ultra HD TV for your home
The best 48, 49, and 50-inch 4K Smart TVs 2021: Get a great Ultra HD TV for your home By Max Freeman-Mills ·
How to turn off Netflix autoplay for trailer previews
How to turn off Netflix autoplay for trailer previews By Maggie Tillman ·

  • Source: ‘Black Panther’ Helmer Ryan Coogler Stakes His Proximity Media Banner To 5-Year Exclusive Disney Television Deal; Wakanda Series In Works For Disney+ - deadline.com
  • Source: Wakanda Series in the Works at Disney Plus Under Ryan Coogler’s New Disney Television Deal - variety.com
Sections Disney TV