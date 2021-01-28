(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ will greatly expand its content offering in the UK, Europe and several other countries from 23 February, when it introduces a new general entertainment brand - Star.
Containing several original series, plus hundreds of shows and movies exclusive to the platform, Star will be available at no extra cost and increase the Disney+ streaming offering greatly. It also expands the age range of programming, with the likes of Deadpool 2 and Borat giving later teens and adults more content specifically for them.
We explain what you get with Star on Disney+, where it will be available and more below.
What is Star on Disney+ and how much does it cost?
Star is a new tier of content for new and existing Disney+ subscribers. It will be available at no extra cost to the current Disney+ subscription fee, although that is rising to £7.99 per month in the UK on the same day as Star launches - 23 February 2021. Pricing in other countries with Disney+ also get equivalent price hikes.
One way around the price rise is to subscribe for a year's Disney+ before before the launch date, with the current price effectively 20 per cent lower than it will be after.
Much of the new content found on Star is from Disney's acquisition of the Fox TV and film studios in 2019. A vast amount of the TV content has been removed from other streaming platforms for exclusivity.
Where is Star on Disney+ available?
Star on Disney+ will be available in the UK and other European countries that already have access to the streaming service. It will also be available in Canada and New Zealand.
Top 5 shows and films coming to Star on Disney+
These are our highlights from the vast selection of shows and movies UK Disney+ subscribers will get from Tuesday 23 February 2021. You can also see a list of everything being added further down this page.
Die Hard 2
While the first and fifth Die Hard movies are yet to be added to the line-up, you can watch the first, second and third sequels from day one.
Yep, Die Hard 2 is fairly silly - especially in comparison with the original - but it's still great fun. Bruce Willis returns as John McClane who, almost exactly two years after defeating Hans Gruber in the Nakatomi Plaza, must take on a swarm of terrorists in Washington's Dulles International Airport.
24
We've gone for another big action star in our second pick: Jack Bauer - as played by the superb Kiefer Sutherland.
All nine seasons of the hit TV show, plus 24: Legacy are available on Star on Disney+ from the off. It's certainly worth catching up with the first three as they set the stall for event TV going forward. The pacing and tension across the "real-time" epsiodes is simply superb.
The X-Files
The first nine seasons of The X-Files are available, plus the two movies made subsequently.
Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigate strange, unexplained goings on for the FBI with some real stand out, shocking moments throughout. Hopefully, the most recent two series that they returned for in the latter part of the 2010s will be added soon too.
Borat
To give it its full name, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is quite possibly one of the funniest films of all time.
The sequel was recently released on Amazon Prime Video, but we encourage you to check out the first right here if you haven't already. Sacha Baron Cohen travels around the US as his character Borat interviewing normal Americans, often to hilarious, albeit sometimes uncomfortable, effect.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Running across seven seasons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars Sarah Michelle Gellar as the eponymous hero, chosen by fate to battle supernatural foes of myth and legend.
The series followed a so-so early-90s film (in which Kristy Swanson played Buffy) but improved upon it greatly. So much so that it still ranks as one of our favourite US TV shows of all time.
Every TV show and movie coming to Star on Disney+
While there will be more content added over time, the shows and films below will be available from 23 February 2021 - when Star is first added to the Disney+ service.
TV shows
- 24
- 24: LEGACY
- THE 80S: THE DECADE THAT MADE US
- 9/11 FIREHOUSE
- THE 90S: THE LAST GREAT DECADE?
- 9-1-1
- THE 2000S: THE DECADE WE SAW IT ALL
A - E
- ACCORDING TO JIM
- ALIAS
- AMERICAN DAD
- ANIMAL FIGHT NIGHT
- APOCALYPSE WORLD WAR I
- APOCALYPSE: THE SECOND WORLD WAR
- ATLANTA
- BIG SKY (STAR ORIGINAL)
- BLACKISH
- BLOODY TALES OF EUROPE
- BLOODY TALES OF THE TOWER
- BONES
- BROTHERS & SISTERS
- BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER
- BURIED SECRETS OF WWII
- BURN NOTICE
- CASTLE
- CODE BLACK
- COUGAR TOWN
- DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES
- DEVIOUS MAIDS
- DRUGS, INC.
F - L
- FAMILY GUY
- FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN
- FIREFLY
- FLASHFORWARD
- THE FOSTERS
- THE GIFTED
- GLEE
- GREY'S ANATOMY
- HELSTROM (STAR ORIGINAL)
- THE HOT ZONE
- HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER
- INSIDE NORTH KOREA'S DYNASTY
- THE KILLING
- LA 92
- LANCE
- LIE TO ME
- LOST
- LOVE, VICTOR (STAR ORIGINAL)
M - Q
- MAFIA CONFIDENTIAL
- MARADONA CONFIDENTIAL
- MARS
- MODERN FAMILY
- O.J.: MADE IN AMERICA
- PERCEPTION
- PRISON BREAK
R - V
- RAISING HOPE
- RESURRECTION
- REVENGE
- ROSEWOOD
- SCANDAL
- SCREAM QUEENS
- SCRUBS
- SLEEPY HOLLOW
- SNOWFALL
- SOLAR OPPOSITES (STAR ORIGINAL)
- SONS OF ANARCHY
- THE STRAIN
- TERRA NOVA
- TERRIERS
- TRUST
- UGLY BETTY
- ULTIMATE SURVIVAL WWII
- VALLEY OF THE BOOM
W - Z
- WITNESS TO DISASTER
- WWII BOMB HUNTERS
- THE X-FILES
Movies
- THE 13TH WARRIOR
- 42 TO 1
- 9 TO 5
A - C
- ADAM (2009)
- THE AIR UP THERE
- THE ALAMO (2004)
- ANNA AND THE KING
- ANNAPOLIS
- ANOTHER EARTH
- ANOTHER STAKEOUT
- ANYWHERE BUT HERE
- ARACHNOPHOBIA
- AUSTRALIA
- BACHELOR PARTY
- BAD ASS
- BAD COMPANY (2002)
- BAD COMPANY (AKA: TOOL SHED)
- BAD GIRLS (1994)
- BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE
- BAGGAGE CLAIM
- THE BANGER SISTERS
- BE WATER
- BEACHES
- BEFORE AND AFTER (1996)
- BELLE
- BELOVED (1998)
- THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL
- BEST LAID PLANS
- BIG TROUBLE
- BILLY BATHGATE
- BLACK NATIVITY
- BORAT
- BOYS DON'T CRY
- BRAVEHEART
- BREAKING AND ENTERING
- BRINGING OUT THE DEAD
- BROADCAST NEWS
- BROKEDOWN PALACE
- BROKEN LIZARD'S CLUB DREAD
- BROTHERS IN EXILE
- BROWN SUGAR
- BUBBLE BOY
- BULWORTH
- BUSHWHACKED
- CAN'T BUY ME LOVE
- CASANOVA (2005)
- CATCH THAT KID
- CEDAR RAPIDS
- CHAIN REACTION
- CHASING PAPI
- CHASING TYSON
- CHOKE
- THE CLEARING
- CLEOPATRA (1963)
- COCKTAIL
- COCOON: THE RETURN
- COLD CREEK MANOR
- THE COLOR OF MONEY
- COME SEE THE PARADISE
- THE COMEBACKS
- COMMANDO (1985)
- CON AIR
- CONAN THE BARBARIAN
- CONFETTI
- CONSENTING ADULTS
- A COOL DRY PLACE
- COUSIN BETTE
- CRAZY/BEAUTIFUL
- CRIMSON TIDE
- THE CRUCIBLE
- CYRUS
D - E
- DAMIEN - OMEN II
- THE DARJEELING LIMITED
- DARK WATER
- DAWN OF THE PLANET OF THE APES
- THE DAY THE EARTH STOOD STILL (2008)
- THE DAY THE SERIES STOPPED
- DAY WATCH
- DEADPOOL 2
- DEAD PRESIDENTS
- DECEIVED (1991)
- THE DEEP END
- DEEP RISING
- DEION'S DOUBLE PLAY
- THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
- DEVIL'S DUE
- DIE HARD 2
- DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE
- DOUBLE TAKE
- DOWN AND OUT IN BEVERLY HILLS
- DOWN PERISCOPE
- DRAGONBALL: EVOLUTION
- DREAMING OF JOSEPH LEES
- DRIVE ME CRAZY
- THE DROP
- DUETS
- THE EAST
- ED WOOD
- THE EDGE
- ENCINO MAN
- ENEMY OF THE STATE
- ENOUGH SAID
- EVITA
- EXODUS: GODS AND KINGS
F - L
- THE FAB FIVE (2011)
- FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD (2015)
- THE FAULT IN OUR STARS
- THE FAVOURITE
- THE FINAL CONFLICT
- FIRESTORM (1998)
- THE FLY (1986)
- FOR THE BOYS
- FOUR FALLS OF BUFFALO
- FRENCH CONNECTION II
- THE FRENCH CONNECTION
- FROM HELL
- GENTLEMEN BRONCOS
- A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD
- GOOD MORNING, VIETNAM
- THE GOOD SON (1993)
- A GOOD YEAR
- THE GRAND BUDAPEST HOTEL
- THE GREAT WHITE HYPE
- GROSSE POINTE BLANK
- GUILTY AS SIN
- GUN SHY
- THE HAPPENING
- HERE ON EARTH
- HIGH FIDELITY
- HIGH HEELS AND LOW LIFES
- HITCHCOCK
- HOFFA
- HOLY MAN
- HOPE SPRINGS (2003)
- I HEART HUCKABEES
- I LOVE YOU, BETH COOPER
- I ORIGINS
- I THINK I LOVE MY WIFE
- IDIOCRACY
- IN AMERICA
- IN HER SHOES
- INDEPENDENCE DAY
- INDEPENDENCE DAY: RESURGENCE
- INVENTING THE ABBOTTS
- JENNIFER´S BODY
- THE JEWEL OF THE NILE
- JOHN TUCKER MUST DIE
- JOHNSON FAMILY VACATION
- JORDAN RIDES THE BUS
- JOSHUA
- JUST MARRIED
- JUST WRIGHT
- KINGDOM COME
- KISSING JESSICA STEIN
- KUNG POW: ENTER THE FIST
- LADYHAWKE
- THE LADYKILLERS (2004)
- LAST DANCE (1996)
- LE DIVORCE
- THE LEAGUE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENTLEMEN
- THE LIFE AQUATIC WITH STEVE ZISSOU
- LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD
- LOOKING FOR RICHARD
M - Q
- MAD LOVE (1995)
- THE MAN FROM SNOWY RIVER
- MARGARET
- THE MARINE
- MARKED FOR DEATH
- THE MARRYING MAN
- MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE
- MASH
- MAX PAYNE
- THE MAZE RUNNER
- MEDICINE MAN
- MELINDA AND MELINDA
- METRO
- MIAMI RHAPSODY
- MILLER'S CROSSING
- MOULIN ROUGE (2001)
- MY FATHER THE HERO
- MYSTERY, ALASKA
- THE NAMESAKE
- NATURE BOY
- NEVER DIE ALONE
- THE NEWTON BOYS
- NIGHT WATCH (2006)
- NO MAS
- NOTHING TO LOSE
- NOTORIOUS
- OFFICE SPACE
- ONE HOUR PHOTO
- OSCAR AND LUCINDA
- THE OTHER WOMAN (2014)
- OUR FAMILY WEDDING
- OUT TO SEA
- PATHFINDER (2007)
- PHAT GIRLZ
- PHONE BOOTH
- PLANET OF THE APES (1968)
- PLANET OF THE APES (2001)
- PONY EXCESS
- THE POSEIDON ADVENTURE (1972)
- POST GRAD
- POWDER
- THE PREACHER'S WIFE
- PRETTY WOMAN
- PRIMEVAL
- THE PUPPET MASTERS
- THE PYRAMID
- QUILLS
- QUIZ SHOW
R - V
- RAVENOUS
- REBOUND
- RENAISSANCE MAN
- REVENGE OF THE NERDS II: NERDS IN PARADISE
- THE RINGER
- ROBIN HOOD (1991)
- THE ROCKER
- ROMANCING THE STONE
- RUBY SPARKS
- RUNAWAY BRIDE
- RUSHMORE
- RUTHLESS PEOPLE
- THE SAVAGES
- SAY IT ISN'T SO
- THE SCARLET LETTER
- SEA OF SHADOWS
- THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES
- SEPARATE LIES
- THE SESSIONS
- SHADOW CONSPIRACY
- SHALLOW HAL
- SHINING THROUGH
- THE SIEGE
- SIGNS
- SIMON BIRCH
- A SIMPLE TWIST OF FATE
- THE SITTER (2011)
- SIX DAYS, SEVEN NIGHTS
- SLEEPING WITH THE ENEMY
- SOLARIS
- SOMEONE LIKE YOU
- SOUL FOOD
- SPY HARD
- STAKEOUT
- STARSHIP TROOPERS
- STOKER
- SUMMER OF SAM
- SUPER TROOPERS (2002)
- SURROGATES
- SWING KIDS
- TAXI (2004)
- TERMINAL VELOCITY
- THANK YOU FOR SMOKING
- THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY
- THE THIN RED LINE (1999)
- THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
- THREE FUGITIVES
- THE THREE STOOGES (2012)
- TITAN A.E.
- TOMBSTONE
- TOYS
- TRAPPED IN PARADISE
- TRISTAN & ISOLDE
- UP CLOSE & PERSONAL
- V.I. WARSHAWSKI
- VERONICA GUERIN
- THE VILLAGE (2004)
- VON RYAN'S EXPRESS
W - Z
- WAITING TO EXHALE
- WAITRESS
- WAKING LIFE
- THE WAR OF THE ROSES
- THE WATCH (2012)
- THE WATERBOY
- THE WAY WAY BACK
- WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT
- WHEN A MAN LOVES A WOMAN
- WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP
- WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S ROMEO + JULIET
- WIN WIN
- WOMAN ON TOP
- WORKING GIRL (1988)
- THE X-FILES
- THE X-FILES: I WANT TO BELIEVE