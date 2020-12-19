(Pocket-lint) - The season two finale of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian confirms a Boba Fett spinoff series is in the works.

Just last week, Disney held a four-hour-long Investor Day 2020 event to announce several Star Wars projects it has planned, and yet it neglected to mention Boba Fett's show starring Temuera Morrison. That's probably because it didn't want to spoil the surprise: At the end of the post-credit sequence in The Mandalorian finale, which debuted 18 December 2020, it was confirmed that The Book of Boba Fett is coming next December.

If you skip past the credits sequence, you will see Return of the Jedi character Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s henchman, sitting on Jabba's throne. Fennec (Ming-Na Wen) and Boba enter, with Bib saying: “Boba, I thought you were dead!” We won't spoil anything else, but the end of the scene concludes with a black screen revealing The Book of Boba Fett will premiere in December 2021. It will presumably come to the Disney+ streaming service.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.