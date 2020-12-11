Disney+ prices to rise in 2021, new Star brand to add more content internationally

(Pocket-lint) - Aside from a mass of new content to look forward to from Disney, the company has announced that there's a small price rise coming to Disney+.

It's a modest rise, at the moment, adding $1 on to the price of a subscription, so in the US it will be $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. The new price in the US will come in from 25 March 2021.

That price rise is also reflected in other territories too, although it's a little larger, breaking down as follows:

Canada: $11.99/month or $119.99/annual

Australia: $11.99/month or $119.99/annual

New Zealand: $12.99/month or $129.99/annual

UK: £7.99/month or £79.90/annual

Euro: 8.99/month or 89.90/annual

Norway: 89.00kr/month or 890.00kr/annual

Denmark: 79.00kr/month or 790.00kr/annual

Sweden: 89.00 kr/month or 890.00 kr/annual

Switzerland: CHF12.90/month or CHF129.00/annual

Singapore: $11.98/month or $119.98/annual

However, these prices will be applicable from 23 February 2021.

In addition to these price adjustments, Disney is also launching a new brand called Star. It could be described as an international Hulu, adding a lot of content that those in the US access via Hulu from sources such as Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios, 20th Television, Touchstone and others, such as some local content.

The new Star brand will appear in the major brand headers in Disney+, alongside the likes of Marvel, Pixar and the rest. Star will launch on 23 February 2021 in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, with other regions added later in 2021.

Star will carry some content that has likely prompted the addition of parental controls too, which will mean you can ensure that the service remains child-friendly, and allow parents to set passwords against some content.

Disney has confirmed that Disney+ has over 137 million global paying subscribers and is planning to release more than 100 titles a year into the service.

squirrel_widget_187869

Writing by Chris Hall.