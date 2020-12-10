(Pocket-lint) - Disney will reportedly announce new Star Wars movies and shows, new Marvel movies and shows, new Pixar movies and shows, as well as Disney+ originals during its Investor Day event on Thursday.

Here's how to tune in and watch yourself, plus all the key announcements.

You can watch Disney Investor Day here

On 10 December 2020, Disney will stream its Investor Day event, which anyone can watch. The show will focus mainly on the company’s streaming services, which include Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ You can also expect to hear announcements related to franchises such as Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar. It is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm EST/1:30pm PST.

You can watch Disney's Investor Day from the link above. The event will last approximately four hours.

With this event, we should get a clearer idea of Disney’s plan to adjust to the post-pandemic, plus whether it plans to release films originally intended for theaters on Disney+. And, as The New York Times recently claimed, we will likely hear about a major expansion of the Star Wars Universe. We suspect Marvel and Pixar news will also make the call.

Disney+ plans to integrate Star into the streaming service - but only outside the US.

This will see the addition of more adult content, including shows like Family Guy and films like Kingsman The Golden Circle. Star will only be available for subscribers outside the US, as Disney currently uses Hulu to deliver most of its adult content in the US.

Disney also announced expanded parental controls to ensure the streaming service stays appropriate for all ages.

The addition of Star will see the price of a Disney+ rise to €8.99. It will launch on the streaming service from 23 February 2021 in continental Europe. It will come to Latin America, Japan, and Korea later in 2021.

This story is developing...

