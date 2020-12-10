(Pocket-lint) - Disney reportedly plans to make several Star Wars announcements during its Investor Day event on 10 December 2020, according to The New York Times, which said the presentation will unveil "a significant expansion of the Star Wars universe".

In terms of what you can expect, there have been rumours about a Boba Fett spinoff/The Mandalorian prequel for Disney+, as well as a live-action solo series for Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano, and even a Star Wars: Rebels follow-up. There have even been reports about an animated series set during the High Republic. Add it all up, and several projects could be announced at once.

One thing is clear, Disney+ will likely be the primary focus at Investor Day 2020, though we suspect feature films will also be discussed. Lucasfilm has an untitled 2023 Star Wars movie on its schedule, for instance, but details about the film are nonexistent.

It could be the long-awaited Taika Waititi-led movie, the first entry in Rian Johnson's trilogy, or some other previously-teased project. Here's to hoping Disney reveals to shareholders its roadmap for both the Disney+ streaming service and the big-screen.

Disney's Investor Day will begin at 4:30pm EST/1:30pm PST on Thursday. Stay tuned to Pocket-lint, as we plan to cover all the news.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.