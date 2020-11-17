You can now buy a Disney+ gift card for your family and friends

(Pocket-lint) - Disney+ has been phenomenally successful and now you can get a friend or family member a subscription gift card, ideal for Christmas.

You get 12-months of the streaming service for £59.99 - that works out to £5 per month which is still a decent discount on the general monthly subscription that costs £5.99 per month. To buy a gift card, just enter the recipient's name and email address and the card will be sent to them digitally on a date of your choosing - you don't have to send it to them in advance of Christmas! Then the recipient can activate it whenever they want - it doesn't have an expiration date.

You can only buy a subscription card for a new Disney+ customer - somewhat bizarrely they won't top up an existing subscription.

Disney+ includes programming and films from Disney's vast catalogue, including its own animated classics and shows, Pixar movies, plus the Star Wars and Marvel Universe collections. National Geographic documentaries are also there, too. There are plenty of new things on the platform, too, such as the second series of The Mandalorian and Pixar movie Soul.

The service also now boasts GroupWatch so you can - yes - watch shows with up to seven friends and family in real-time.

squirrel_widget_187869

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Dan Grabham.