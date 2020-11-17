Hulu with Live TV is raising its monthly price by nearly 20 per cent

(Pocket-lint) - Following Netflix's recent price hike, Hulu with Live TV is now raising its prices. The live TV service will now cost $64.99 per month.

Hulu with Live TV previously cost $54.99 per month in the US, which means Hulu is announcing a $10 monthly increase for existing customers, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The price change kicks into effect on 18 December 2020 and will apply to both new and current customers. Hulu last increased the cost of its service in December 2019, when it jacked up the monthly price from $44.99 to $54.99. So, it has increased $20 in less than one year.

Keep in mind YouTube TV, which directly competes with Hulu's live video package, costs $65 every month as well. These services are meant to help cord-cutters literally cut down on their monthly programming bill, but with their prices gradually creeping higher, it's clearly becoming less of a savings. If you get Hulu with Live TV, as well as Netflix and Disney+ and CBS All Access, you're looking at over $100 a month. How is that any cheaper than cable?

For a look at the best streaming services available right now, be sure to check out our guides for both the US and the UK:

Writing by Maggie Tillman.